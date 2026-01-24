UFC 324 results – Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Complete UFC 324 results – The first of the calendar year also marks the first event on the promotion’s new broadcast home, Paramount+.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje meets Paddy Pimblett for the promotion’s interim lightweight title.

In the co-main event slot, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley faces rising star Song Yadong.

One fight was lost from the card yesterday when Cameron Smotherman passed out on stage after successfully weighing in for his fight against Ricky Turcios.

Today, just hours before the event’s start, Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez was also removed from the card. No reason was given for the cancellation, but it was speculated that sportsbooks were flagging “irregular betting patterns” for the matchup.

UFC 324 results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) – for UFC interim lightweight title

Sean O’Malley defeated Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Derrick Lewis via TKO – Round 2, 3:14

Natalia Silva defeated Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean Silva defeated Arnold Allen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ateba Gautier defeated Andrey Pulyaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Nikita Krylov defeated Modestas Bukauskas via KO – Round 3, 4:57

Alex Perez defeated Charles Johnson via TKO – Round 1, 3:16

Early prelims (Paramount+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Josh Hokit defeated Denzel Freeman via TKO – Round 1, 4:59

Ty Miller defeated Adam Fugitt via TKO – Round 1, 4:59

