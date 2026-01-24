Rambolek Demolishes Dayakaev With Body Shots To Score Second-Round Knockout Finish

ONE Championship (ONE) kicked off its 2026 campaign at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek Vs. Dayakaev.

In the main event, Thai sensation Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon destroyed Russian knockout artist Abdulla “Smash Boy” Dayakaev, taking home a second-round knockout victory and positioning himself as the next possible challenger for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane.

Dayakaev came out swinging in the opening stanza, pushing forward with electric boxing combinations while Rambolek showed patience and weathered the early storm. The Thai warrior landed a stiff right hand in an exciting first round, but the Russian was unfazed.

The second frame opened with Rambolek landing a hard high kick as Dayakaev continued to detonate heavy power shots. The Thai star remained composed through the fire and quickly seized momentum. The finishing sequence saw Rambolek move forward and unleash a devastating three-punch combination to the body, which dropped Dayakaev to one knee and forced the referee to call a halt to the contest.

In the co-main event, undefeated Russian phenom Asadula “The Dagestan Ninja” Imangazaliev authored a spectacular second-round knockout of Kongthoranee Sor Sommai behind a relentless offensive onslaught.

The opening round saw Imangazaliev use his reach effectively while switching stances to keep the Thai veteran guessing. The Russian star pressed the action in a closely contested frame.

Kongthoranee attacked early in the second stanza, but he found himself overwhelmed by Imangazaliev’s suffocating pressure. A teep to the solar plexus sent Kongthoranee crashing to the canvas, but he answered the referee’s eight-count. However, “The Dagestan Ninja” followed up with a thunderous left hook to the body to seal the finish, announcing Imangazaliev’s arrival among the flyweight Muay Thai division’s elite.

ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek Vs. Dayakaev Results

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon def. Abdulla Dayakaev via KO (body shots) at 2:41 of round two (Muay Thai – Bantamweight) – 1 KD Rambolek

Asadula Imangazaliev def. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via KO (body shot-right hand combo) at 1:06 of round two (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Chase Mann def. Isi Fitikefu via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of round one (MMA – Welterweight)

Chihiro Sawada def. Natalie Salcedo via unanimous decision (MMA – Atomweight)

Mohammad Siasarani def. Pedro Dantas via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – Featherweight)

Helena Crevar def. Teshya Noelani Alo via submission (Estima lock) at 1:40 of round one (Submission Grappling – Openweight)

Bokang Masunyane def. Ryohei Kurosawa via unanimous decision (MMA – Strawweight)

Vladimir Kuzmin def. Mohanad Battbootti via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Carlo Bumina-ang def. Marcos Aurelio via TKO (right hand) at 0:50 of round two (MMA – Bantamweight)

Performance Bonus Winners

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon (US$50,000)

Asadula Imangazaliev (US$50,000)