Mon. Jan 26th, 2026
Jason Luv, Adam22

Adult film star Jason Luv TKO’s Adam22, husband of on-set partner

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Somebody call Jerry Springer cause this one is wild. Adult film star Jason Luv defeated Adam22, creator and host of the hip-hop culture-oriented podcast No Jumper, in a boxing match on Friday night.

Adam22 is married to adult star Lena The Plug, who filmed a consensual intimate scene with Luv just months after the couple tied the knot. Coincidentally, Lena worked the boxing event as a ring card girl and was able to witness her on-set partner dismantle her husband in just 73 seconds.

Essentially, Jason Luv f**ked not only the wife, but the husband too.

The bout was part of Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 12 boxing event in Miami, Fla.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Josh Parisian

UFC Veteran Josh Parisian Has His Eyes On OKTAGON Heavyweight Title With Jan. 31 Victory

By James Lynch 35 minutes ago
UFC 324

UFC 324 weigh-in results and video – Gaethje vs. Pimblett

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Haider Khan, PFL Dubai

Haider Khan looks to rejuvenate PFL’s “boring” middleweight division

By James Lynch 6 days ago
biggest slam

Who recorded the biggest slam in MMA history?

By Eric Kowal 1 week ago
Luke Trainer, PFL Dubai

Luke Trainer looks to make a statement against Rob Wilkinson at PFL Dubai

By James Lynch 1 week ago
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia hits streamer, 911 call after medical emergency

By Eric Kowal 1 week ago