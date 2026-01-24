Adult film star Jason Luv TKO’s Adam22, husband of on-set partner

Somebody call Jerry Springer cause this one is wild. Adult film star Jason Luv defeated Adam22, creator and host of the hip-hop culture-oriented podcast No Jumper, in a boxing match on Friday night.

Adam22 is married to adult star Lena The Plug, who filmed a consensual intimate scene with Luv just months after the couple tied the knot. Coincidentally, Lena worked the boxing event as a ring card girl and was able to witness her on-set partner dismantle her husband in just 73 seconds.

Essentially, Jason Luv f**ked not only the wife, but the husband too.

🚨Jason Luv KNOCKS OUT Adam 22 in 30 seconds in front of his wife LenaThePlug… pic.twitter.com/RuIocG7PcB — bobo (@ohitsbobo) January 24, 2026

The bout was part of Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 12 boxing event in Miami, Fla.

Lena The Plug stays loyal to Adam22 following his loss against Jason Luv, calling him a winner because they’re still together 👀 pic.twitter.com/0iVdxoFfzl — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) January 24, 2026

