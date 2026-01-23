UFC 324 weigh-in results and video – Gaethje vs. Pimblett

On Friday, fighters will weigh in for the first UFC card of 2026, UFC 324. Not only is Saturday night’s event the first of the calendar year, but it also marks the first event on the promotion’s new broadcast home, Paramount+.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje meets Paddy Pimblett for the promotion’s interim lightweight title.

Official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. ET., and ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Morning Weigh-in Show live on Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT!

Watch the UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Ceremonial Weigh-ins live on Friday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

UFC 324 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Justin Gaethje (155) vs. Paddy Pimblett (154)

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (136)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Derrick Lewis (263.5)

Natalia Silva (126) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Jean Silva (146)

Preliminaries (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (138.5** missed weight)

Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (186)

Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (204)

Early Prelims (Paramount at 5 p.m. ET)

Alex Perez (128.5* missed weight) vs. Charles Johnson (126)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Josh Hokit (234.5) vs. Denzel Freeman (257.5)

Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5) – Smotherman fainted on stage (video below), fight canceled

Adam Fugitt (171) vs. Ty Miller (170)

