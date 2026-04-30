Thu. Apr 30th, 2026
Lumumba Sayers

Lumumba Sayers, former BKFC and Strikeforce fighter, convicted of second-degree murder

By Eric Kowal 2 hours ago

On Monday, Lumumba Sayers, 47, was found guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to commit tampering with physical violence, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Sayers was accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Malcolm Watson in the parking lot of the Paradice Island Water Park in Commerce City on August 10, 2024.

Sayers admitted to having a weapon on him at the time of the murder, but that was not the weapon used to kill Johnson. Prosecutors said an untraceable 3-D printed gun, or “ghost gun,” was used in the shooting but was never found.

Adams County District Court Judge Jeffrey Ruff will sentence the defendant on July 24, 2026, at 8:30am in Division F. The District Attorney’s Office is withholding further comment until after sentencing.

Sayers most recently competed for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, winning his fight against Jeremy Morrison in May 2024. He previously competed in MMA for Strikeforce and fought the likes of former UFC fighters Anthony Smith, Derek Brunson, and Scott Smith.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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