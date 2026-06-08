Unbeaten Russian puncher Artem Suslenkov to lock horns with Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce on Gassiev vs Yoka undercard on July 11 at IBA Pro 19 in Moscow

Moscow, RUSSIA – Unbeaten heavyweight contender Artem Suslenkov will take on Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce on July 11 as part of the blockbuster IBA Pro 19 card headlined by Murat Gassiev’s WBA Heavyweight title defence against Tony Yoka in Moscow.

Suslenkov (14-0, 9 KOs) will look to cement his status as a genuine world-level heavyweight when he faces off against the formidable Joyce over ten rounds, with the WBA Continental Heavyweight title up for grabs for the winner.

The Volgograd-born banger has blasted his way to a perfect professional record since his debut in December 2018, but faces the stiffest test of his career so far against the vastly experienced, heavy-handed ‘Juggernaut’, who himself will be eyeing a return to world championship contention with a win on away soil.

After an impressive third-round TKO of former world-title challenger Artur Mann back in April, another eye-catching showing against the battle-hardened Joyce could see the 30-year-old in line for a shot at the winner of July 11’s main event, and with it, a potential all-Russian showdown with WBA kingpin Gassiev.

“Joyce is a powerful opponent with strong technique and vast experience,” said Suslenkov, who is currently ranked at #9 in the WBA Heavyweight ratings.

“This is a serious challenge. I feel both excitement and full focus. Meticulous preparation and the right tactics to neutralise his strengths will be crucial.

“This is a chance to show my level and give the fans something to cheer about. Joyce is a strong, pressure-fighting heavyweight with heavy hands and a great deal of experience.

“It is an honour for me to box on the card headlined by Murat Gassiev, who is defending his WBA Heavyweight title against Tony Yoka. This is a prestigious event, a major audience, and an opportunity to prove myself at the highest level.”

Putney puncher Joyce (16-4, 15 KOs), however, has aspirations of his own, and will enter July 11’s showpiece event with the knowledge that a win over Suslenkov could see the 6ft 6” giant back in line for a shot at one of the heavyweight division’s leading names.

With a slew of dominant stoppage victories on his CV – including dominant KO wins over current WBO Heavyweight challenger Daniel Dubois and former titleholder Joseph Parker, among others – Joyce has established himself as one of the heavyweight division’s most recognisable names.

Now under the guidance of esteemed trainer Javon ‘Sugar Hill’ Steward, Joyce will travel to Moscow fully confident of springing the upset and re-establishing himself as a top dog in boxing’s marquee division.

“I’ve spent the last year preparing, training and wanting to be back in the ring,” said Joyce.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to travel to Russia and challenge for the WBA Continental Heavyweight title on July 11.

“Thank you to IBA Pro for the opportunity. My team and I are locked in and Moscow should get ready for a big performance.”

Suslenkov vs Joyce is the latest heavy-hitting match-up confirmed for the July 11 extravaganza, with further announcements on the undercard to take place in the coming weeks.

With a host of top international talent and established world-class competitors all vying to steal the show, the event – headlined by Ossetia icon Gassiev’s first WBA Heavyweight title defence – looks set to be one of the standout nights of 2026.

IBA Pro 19 is promoted by IB Challenger, Epic Sports & Entertainment, Patriot Promotion, Ural Boxing Promotions, Queensberry, and Yoka Boxing, in association with Winline.