Money Moicano MMA 1 – UFC’s Renato Moicano announces full fight card

Money Moicano MMA, an organization created by former UFC title challenger Renato Moicano, will feature a major name in its first-ever show, scheduled for May 23 in São Paulo: former UFC and PFL fighter Rodrigo “Zé Colmeia” Nascimento.

A teammate of Moicano himself at American Top Team, “Zé Colmeia” will face Maurício “Clark” Queiroz in a feature Heavyweight bout in the main card of Money Moicano MMA 1.

The heavyweight from Minas Gerais will fight for the first time in Brazil since 2017. Two years on from his fifth pro victory, he earned a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series. Rodrigo fought eight times in the UFC and left the organization with a record of four wins, three losses, and one no contest. “Zé Colmeia” most recently fought in the PFL, another major global organization.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Mauricio “Clark”, became well known within Brazilian MMA for showing grit and toughness in his bout against Guilherme Pat at LFA. After suffering a broken nose, Maurício immediately put it back in place in order to keep fighting. The scene went viral in Brazil with millions of views throughout social media.

The heavyweight clash will serve as the third biggest attraction of the night. The main event of Money Moicano MMA 1 takes place in the featherweight division, with Jair “Chosen” Farias, from the Fighting Nerds, facing Ricardo “Capoeira” Almeida. In the bantamweight division, Marciano Ferreira faces Marcéu Pasin in the co-headliner.

In total, the organization’s inaugural card will feature nine fights. In addition to the professional bouts already confirmed, the first edition of Money Moicano MMA will innovate by organizing fights between amateurs within the special project “Subscriber Brawl”, where fans of Renato Moicano’s channel on YouTube will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in between pro fights.

Created in the image and likeness of Renato Moicano — former UFC lightweight title challenger and internet phenomenon — Money Moicano MMA marks the birth of a new product within the Brazilian combat sports ecosystem: a real event, sanctioned by CABMMA, with professional refereeing, high-level production and broadcast, and experienced athletes, but presented through a completely different lens. The show takes place at Centro de Lutas Cornerman on May 23, with limited tickets still available for sale.

Full card for Money Moicano MMA 1:

Main Card

Featherweight: Jair “Chosen” Farias vs. Ricardo “Capoeira” Almeida

Bantamweight: Marciano Ferreira vs. Marcéu Pasin

Heavyweight: Rodrigo “Zé Colmeia” Nascimento vs. Maurício “Clark” Queiroz

Light Heavyweight: Thiago “Monstro” Vieira vs. Miguel Porto

Bantamweight: Hector Santiago vs. Paulo Nogueira

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Arthur Ventura vs. Renan Miranda

Strawweight: Ana Brito vs. Kauany Oliveira

Featherweight: Kauan Mattoso vs. Paulo Cézar “PC”

Lightweight: Alex Tenório vs. João Pedro “Fraud”

Money Moicano MMA 1

Date: May 23

Location: Centro de Lutas Cornerman – São Paulo

Broadcast: Live on YouTube at @RenatoMoneyMoicano