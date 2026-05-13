Thu. May 14th, 2026
Rousey vs. Carano, Jon Jones

Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez, others join Rousey vs. Carano broadcast team

By Eric Kowal 19 hours ago

The broadcast team for this weekend’s star-studded Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano broadcast team has been announced. According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, “Mauro Ranallo will handle the play-by-play, with former UFC fighter and broadcaster Kenny Florian joining as color commentator. Sibley Scoles will be roving reporter, with Sean Wheelock on rules and scoring duty.”

The report continues to mention that “the analyst desk will be led by Elle Duncan, who will be joined by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and veteran journalist Ariel Helwani. Guests joining the desk throughout the night include former UFC champs Jon Jones and Cain Velasquez, along with Cat Zingano.”

The Mat 16 event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., and streams exclusively on Netflix.

Rousey vs. Carano, broadcast team

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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