Sun. May 10th, 2026
UFC 328 results, UFC 328

UFC 328 Results – Chimaev vs. Strickland

By Eric Kowal 18 hours ago

UFC 328 results from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the main event, undefeated middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev puts his middleweight title on the line against former champion Sean Strickland.

In the co-main event slot, Joshua Van puts his UFC flyweight title on the line for the first time since defeating Alexandre Pantoja due to injury. He faces rising hard-hitting star Tatsuro Taira at 125-pounds.

UFC 328 Results Below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev via unanimous decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) – for UFC middleweight title

Joshua Van defeated Tatsuro Taira via TKO – Round 5, 1:32 – for UFC flyweight title

Alexander Volkov defeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sean Brady defeated Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

King Green defeated Jeremy Stephens via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:20

Prelims (Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Ateba Gautier defeated Ozzy Diaz via KO – Round 2, 1:10

Yaroslav Amosov defeated Joel Alvarez via submission (arm triangle) – Round 2, 1:13

Grant Dawson defeated Mateusz Rebecki via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:42

Jim Miller defeated Jared Gordon via submission (guillotine) – Round 1, 3:29

Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Roman Kopylov defeated Marco Tulio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pat Sabatini defeated William Gomis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Baisangur Susurkaev defeated Djorden Santos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:12

Jose Ochoa defeated Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

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Eric Kowal
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