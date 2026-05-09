MMA Fans Split Over Josh Hokit’s Over-the-Top Antics After Chaotic UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

The fallout from Friday’s UFC Freedom 250 press conference has sparked a wave of reactions across the MMA world, with fans sharply divided over heavyweight contender Josh Hokit and his increasingly theatrical promotional style.

Josh Hokit – Center of Attention

Hokit became the center of attention during the chaotic event after launching into a string of loud, WWE-inspired insults aimed at several fighters on stage, including Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira and Derrick Lewis. Security eventually escorted Hokit out of the press conference after tensions escalated with Topuria.

The undefeated heavyweight prospect, known as “The Incredible Hok,” appeared at the event wearing flamboyant patriotic gear while cutting exaggerated promos and taunting fellow fighters. The spectacle immediately ignited debate online, where fans questioned whether Hokit’s gimmick was entertaining promotion or simply over-the-top chaos.

On Reddit and social media, many fans mocked the performance as “corny,” “forced,” and “cringe.” One viral comment on the MMA subreddit described Hokit as “a little weirdo,” while another wrote that they “turned off the volume every time Hokit spoke.” Others compared his persona to professional wrestling characters and internet influencers chasing attention rather than traditional fighters promoting a bout.

Not everyone was critical

Some fans praised Hokit for injecting personality into a press conference they otherwise viewed as forgettable. Several commenters argued that, love him or hate him, Hokit was the only fighter truly attempting to sell the Freedom 250 card. Others called the chaos “hilarious” and compared the atmosphere to classic WWE-style promotional moments.

The polarizing reaction has quickly become part of Hokit’s rise in the UFC. The former NFL player has built a reputation for bizarre interviews, aggressive trash talk, and viral antics ever since earning a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series.

Even fellow UFC stars appear divided on the act. Sean Strickland recently criticized Hokit’s persona as “fake” and compared his behavior to a teenage internet troll, although Strickland admitted the gimmick was undeniably attracting attention.

Meanwhile, Dana White has publicly acknowledged mixed feelings about Hokit’s antics but continues backing the heavyweight as long as he keeps winning fights.

The controversy now adds even more intrigue to Hokit’s upcoming showdown with Lewis at UFC Freedom 250, a historic event expected to take place on the White House grounds in June. Whether fans tune in to support him or hope to see him humbled, Josh Hokit has undeniably become one of the most talked-about personalities in the sport.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.