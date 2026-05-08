Fri. May 8th, 2026
UFC 328

UFC 328 weigh-in results and video – Chimaev vs. Strickland

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago

UFC 328 weigh-in results and video from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the main event, undefeated middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev puts his middleweight title on the line against former champion Sean Strickland. Both fighters need to weigh in at 185 pounds or less.

In the co-main event slot, Joshua Van puts his UFC flyweight title on the line for the first time since defeating Alexandre Pantoja due to injury. He faces rising hard-hitting star Tatsuro Taira at 125-pounds.

Watch the UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland Morning Weigh-in Show live on Thursday at 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT!

Watch UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland Ceremonial Weigh-ins live on Friday at 6PM ET / 3PM PT

UFC 328 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland (185)

Joshua Van (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (125)

Alexander Volkov (257) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

King Green (155) vs. Jeremy Stephens (160)*

Preliminary Card(Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Ozzy Diaz (186)

Yaroslav Amosov (170) vs. Joel Alvarez (170)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (156)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Early Prelims (Paramount+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Marco Tulio (186)

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. William Gomis (145)

Baisangur Susurkaev (186) vs. Djorden Santos (186)

Clayton Carpenter (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125)

*missed weight

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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