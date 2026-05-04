UFC 328 Preview: Chimaev vs. Strickland Headlines Title-Heavy Card in Newark

The UFC returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday, May 9, with UFC 328, a stacked pay-per-view event headlined by a heated middleweight championship clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland. The card features two title fights and a deep lineup of contenders across multiple divisions, positioning it as one of the most significant events of the 2026 calendar.

Main Event: Chimaev vs. Strickland — Rivalry Meets Gold

Undefeated champion Khamzat Chimaev (15-0) makes his first middleweight title defense against former champion Sean Strickland, a matchup fueled by intense animosity throughout fight week.

Chimaev captured the belt with a dominant win over Dricus du Plessis and has quickly established himself as one of the UFC’s most feared fighters, blending elite wrestling with relentless pressure. Strickland, meanwhile, earned his shot after a decisive victory over Anthony Hernandez and brings a high-volume striking style and proven durability.

The bout presents a classic stylistic clash: Chimaev’s grappling and aggression versus Strickland’s jab-heavy striking and defensive discipline. With tensions escalating to the point that even pre-fight faceoffs have been questioned for safety, the intensity surrounding this fight is undeniable.

Co-Main Event: Flyweight Title on the Line

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Joshua Van defends his title for the first time against rising contender Tatsuro Taira.

Originally scheduled for UFC 327 before being postponed due to injury, this bout pits Van’s momentum and finishing ability against Taira’s technical precision and undefeated run near the top of the division.

With the flyweight division continuing to evolve, this fight could define its next dominant champion.

Key Fights on the Main Card

Beyond the title bouts, UFC 328 offers several high-stakes matchups:

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (Heavyweight): A pivotal clash that could impact the heavyweight title picture, featuring two powerful contenders.

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweight): Brady looks to rebound and reassert himself against the explosive Buckley in a bout with rankings implications.

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens (Lightweight): A fan-friendly matchup between seasoned veterans known for aggressive striking.

The preliminary card adds further depth, including bouts featuring rising prospects and established names across lightweight, featherweight, and middleweight divisions.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Main Card Start: 9 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

What’s at Stake

UFC 328 is more than just a fight card—it’s a potential turning point across multiple divisions. Chimaev seeks to solidify his reign and unbeaten legacy, while Strickland aims to reclaim championship gold. Meanwhile, the flyweight title fight and key contender bouts could reshape their respective rankings overnight.

With bad blood at the top, championship stakes throughout, and a lineup packed with meaningful fights, UFC 328 stands out as one of the year’s most consequential events.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.