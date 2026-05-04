Mick Terrill, former BKFC heavyweight champ, signs with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing

Newcastle, England – BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today announced the signing of former BKFC World Heavyweight Champion and current BKFC UK Heavyweight Champion Mick Terrill to an exclusive multi-fight promotional agreement, marking a major statement of intent as BKB continues to attract the best fighters in the world.

Terrill (10-2, 10 KOs), known as “The Butcher of Shields,” brings devastating knockout power and elite championship pedigree back to the BKB. Standing 6’3” with a 74.5” reach, the 42-year-old English heavyweight boasts a perfect 100% finishing rate, with all 10 victories coming by knockout – including four in the opening round.

A familiar name to BKB fans, Terrill previously competed under the original BKB UK banner from 2016 to 2018, capturing the heavyweight title at BKB 5 with a second-round knockout over John Lewis, and successfully defended the belt twice, stopping Hari Miles and Josh Burns.

Now, after capturing additional world titles, including avenging a loss to Arnold Adams to claim the BKFC heavyweight championship, Terrill returns to where his bare knuckle legacy began.

Mick Terrill said: “This is where I made my name, and it feels right to be back. BKB has always been about real fighters and real competition. I’ve tested myself against the best in the world, and now I’m coming back to prove I’m still the most dangerous heavyweight in the sport. Gustavo Trujillo – I’m coming for you. That’s the fight I want, and I’m ready to take that crown.”

BKB CEO David Tetreault said: “Re-signing Mick Terrill is a massive move for BKB. He’s a proven world champion, a knockout artist, and a true heavyweight force. This move reinforces what we’ve been building – BKB is where the best fighters in the world want to compete. Bringing Mick back into the fold raises the bar for the entire division and sets up some of the biggest fights possible in bare knuckle boxing.”

BKB Founder and Chairman Mike Vazquez said: “Mick Terrill is part of BKB history. He returns as an even more complete and dangerous fighter, and a force to be reckoned with within the tight confines of the Trigon. This signing shows that BKB is not just growing – we’re leading the sport and attracting elite, world-class talent. Fans should be very excited about what’s coming next.”

Beyond the ring, Terrill remains a respected figure in his hometown of North Shields, Tyne and Wear, England, where he has worked as an electrician and now runs his own gym. A former Muay Thai fighter and accomplished kickboxer, having reached the finals of the SUPERKOMBAT World Grand Prix III, Terrill is also a devoted husband, father of three, and passionate dog lover.

Terrill’s return adds immediate firepower to BKB’s heavyweight division and sets the stage for blockbuster matchups ahead.