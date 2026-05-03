Carlos Prates Makes His Case: Dominant Win at UFC Perth Puts Him First in Line for Welterweight Title Shot

Carlos Prates didn’t just win at UFC Perth—he made a statement the welterweight division can’t ignore.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates, the Brazilian contender delivered a brutal, one-sided dismantling of former champion Jack Della Maddalena, silencing a partisan crowd inside RAC Arena and catapulting himself into undeniable title contention.

From the opening bell, Prates showcased a calculated yet punishing striking game, systematically breaking down Della Maddalena with leg kicks, sharp combinations, and precise timing. By the second round, the damage had begun to accumulate. By the third, it became overwhelming.

Prates scored multiple knockdowns—via knee, head kick, and punishing leg attacks—before the referee stepped in to stop the contest, awarding him a decisive TKO victory.

STRAIGHT NASTINESS FROM @TheNightmare170 😮‍💨 Carlos Prates unleashes a new version tonight with a 3rd round TKO! [ #UFCPerth | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Q62MTPmqpr — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2026

A Performance That Demands Attention

This wasn’t just a win—it was domination over a fighter who, until recently, sat atop the division.

Della Maddalena, a former champion coming off a title loss, entered the bout as one of the most credible names at 170 pounds. Instead, he was outclassed in nearly every phase. Prates’ ability to control distance, mix targets, and maintain relentless pressure left little doubt about the gap between the two on the night.

The victory extended Prates’ winning streak and added yet another finish to his résumé—one now stacked with stoppages over elite competition.

Timing Is Everything

Context matters in title conversations, and Prates couldn’t have picked a better moment.

The welterweight division currently sits in a state of uncertainty, with champion Islam Makhachev expected to face Ian Machado Garry in a future bout. In the meantime, contenders are jockeying for position—but none made a louder statement this weekend than Prates.

His victory over a former champion, combined with his recent run of finishes, gives him a stronger claim than fighters who have relied on decisions or less proven opposition.

Even analysts and observers immediately pointed to the obvious next step: a title shot.

Style Meets Stakes

Beyond the résumé, Prates brings something the UFC values deeply in title challengers: excitement.

With 19 knockouts on his record and a fan-friendly, aggressive striking style, he represents the kind of contender who can elevate a championship fight from competitive to must-watch. His performance in Perth—highlighted by diverse and devastating finishing sequences—only reinforced that appeal.

The Verdict

In a division often defined by close decisions and crowded rankings, Carlos Prates delivered clarity.

He defeated a top-tier opponent.

He did it decisively.

And he did it in a way that left no room for debate.

If meritocracy still matters in the UFC welterweight division, the next title shot should belong to Carlos Prates.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.