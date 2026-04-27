Lucia Szabová stops Fernandes to become Oktagon MMA’s first female double champion

OKTAGON 87 took place yesterday (Saturday, April 25) and marked the promotion’s return to the Czech city of Liberec for the first time in three years. The judges were rarely needed inside Home Credit Arena as eight of the eleven matchups ended in a stoppage. History was also made as the first ever female double champion in the organisation was crowned in front of a partisan crowd.

In the main event, Lucia Szabová (11-0) remained undefeated by stopping Leidiane Fernandes (7-3) due to strikes during the third round of their vacant flyweight title contest. The Brazilian came full throttle out of the gate but it was the precise, clinical striking of Szabová which turned the matchup in her favour. ‘Silent Killer’ landed a beautiful trip before progressing to mount and reigning down blows on her adversary. She is now the queen of two divisions and in her post-fight interview, announced that she would like to face Lucie Pudilová next, which is a showdown years in the making.

Dominik Humburger (12-3) bested Zebaztian Kadestam (15-9) in their middleweight co-headliner over the fifteen-minute distance. The proud Liberec native had the entire crowd behind him and used their energy to push forward and deliver the more damaging strikes on the feet. Kadestam displayed his toughness by continuing to fight on but in the end, the power of Captain Czechia was too much and he once again placed himself amongst the biggest names in the weight class.

In a thrilling featherweight feature grudge bout, Radek Roušal (7-2) was at his devastating best to knock out Samuel Bark (13-4) in the very first frame. His improvements over the last year have been undeniable and ‘Ruchy’ can now challenge the upper echelon of the division. Furthermore, in a special STAND and BANG welterweight clash, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star, Josef Hála, stopped Tomáš Mudroch in an exciting battle.

Elsewhere on the card, Mileide Simplicio (7-3) stunned Josefine Knutsson (8-2) by submitting the UFC veteran in the opening round at strawweight and Liam Pitts (4-0) continued his momentum by finishing Kacper Matyszewski (3-4) in a 63.5kg/140lbs catchweight bout.

OKTAGON 87 Results

Main Card

Main Event

Vacant Flyweight Title

Lucia Szabová (11-0) defeated Leidiane Fernandes (7-3) by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:12 of round three to win the vacant flyweight belt

Co-Main Event

Middleweight

Dominik Humburger (12-3) defeated Zebaztian Kadestam (15-9) by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Featherweight

Radek Roušal (7-2) defeated Samuel Bark (13-4) by knockout (punch) at 1:15 of round one

STAND and BANG rules

Welterweight

Josef Hála defeated Tomáš Mudroch by knockout (punch) at 1:52 of round two

Lightweight

Ozan Aslaner (11-6-1) defeated Vladimír Lengál (9-6) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (75kg/165lbs)

Jan Malach (19-17) defeated Stefan Končar (4-2) by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:58 of round three

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight

Vojtech Garba (9-8) defeated Mateusz Strzelczyk (16-16-1, 1NC) by TKO (punches) at 3:48 of round one

Featherweight

Václav Štěpán (5-0) defeated Firas Daud (5-1) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Strawweight

Mileide Simplicio (7-3) defeated Josefine Knutsson (8-2) by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:55 of round one

Catchweight (63.5kg/140lbs)

Liam Pitts (4-0) defeated Kacper Matyszewski (3-4) by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:52 of round one

Lightweight

Alex Hutyra (4-0) defeated Umut Birdal (3-1) by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:44 of round two

OKTAGON are back in three weeks as we take over the German city of Hannover for the second time. It’ll be a huge night for the featherweights as Mago Machaev defends his belt against hometown hero, Gjoni Palokaj, and Max Holzer finally clashes with Khalid Taha in a highly anticipated showdown. Jarno Errens also makes his promotional debut opposite Damien Lapilus at OKTAGON 88.