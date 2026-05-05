UFC Veteran Khalid Taha Believes He’s The “Worst Matchup” Possible For Max Holzer

Interview with Khalid Taha

Khalid Taha (16-5) discusses his featherweight fight against Max Holzer (11-0) at OKTAGON 88 on May 16. Khalid also spoke about this fight being rescheduled, the bad blood heading into the matchup and how he sees the fight playing out.

“I think I’m the worst matchup stylistically for him. I’m not only a striker, I’m well rounded. I’m much stronger than him. I’m much more experienced than him. I’m going to show it on May 16th. I know he will feel it inside the Octagon. There’s levels and I’m a much higher opponent than he has fought in his 11-fights before.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports