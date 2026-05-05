UFC Veteran Khalid Taha Believes He’s The “Worst Matchup” Possible For Max Holzer
Interview with Khalid Taha
Khalid Taha (16-5) discusses his featherweight fight against Max Holzer (11-0) at OKTAGON 88 on May 16. Khalid also spoke about this fight being rescheduled, the bad blood heading into the matchup and how he sees the fight playing out.
“I think I’m the worst matchup stylistically for him. I’m not only a striker, I’m well rounded. I’m much stronger than him. I’m much more experienced than him. I’m going to show it on May 16th. I know he will feel it inside the Octagon. There’s levels and I’m a much higher opponent than he has fought in his 11-fights before.”