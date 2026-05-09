Dana White on famed rapper Diddy – “The biggest d—–bag ever”

UFC CEO Dana White was being interviewed by podcast host Katie Miller when she asked, “Who’s the rudest celebrity you’ve ever met?”

Without hesitation the UFC frontman replied, “Ooh, that’s a good question. What a great question. Let me really think about this so I can really f—ing stick it to whoever it was … Oh, Diddy. 100%. The biggest d—–bag ever.”

White further explained, “Tony Hawk used to have these charity events and when my kids were little, you’d go to these charity events and lots of celebrities would be there. So, everybody would do things for each other’s kids.

“So, I had my niece at one of them and Diddy shows up … and my niece was all excited like, ‘Oh my God, P. Diddy’s here,’ and whatever. I said, ‘Awesome. Yeah, go take a picture with him.’

“She comes back, and I’m like, ‘Did you get a picture?’ She’s like, ‘No, they were scary.’ You know, the guy’s there with f—ing 10 security guards, right? You need security at a f—ing kids’ event? And then they were rude to her and scared her.”

After his September 2024 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, the famed rapper known as Diddy became the center of a criminal case fueled by lawsuits, misconduct allegations and hotel surveillance video appearing to show him assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

A jury later convicted the rapper on two prostitution-related transportation charges while acquitting him of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000.

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