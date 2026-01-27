Michael Boapeah Steps Up to Face Mory Kromah at GLORY 105

Michael Boapeah replaces the injured Antonio Plazibat against Kromah at GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals on February 7 from the GelreDome

Mory Kromah (35-3-1, 21 KO) will face a new opponent at GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals on February 7 from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, as Michael Boapeah (23-5-1, 5 KO) will step up and replace Antonio Plazibat, who has been forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Boapeah, who was originally set to compete in the reserve fight for the tournament, will now officially enter the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals – an eight-man one-night grand prix style tournament to crown the new GLORY Heavyweight World Champion.

The former middleweight title contender recently moved up to light heavyweight in 2025 where he went on an incredible four-fight undefeated run, including winning the COLLISION 8 light heavyweight tournament beating Milos Cvjeticanin in the final. Now he has his opportunity to become the new ‘King of Kickboxing’ on February 7.

While Boapeah jumped divisions in 2025, Kromah himself found great success at heavyweight after jumping up from light heavyweight. ‘The Black Ghost’ wracked off four straight wins and became a viral sensation thanks to his highlight reel finishes, even catching the attention of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Snoop Dogg, & Anthony Joshua.

This matchup will join the other quarter-final contests, such as; Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-11, 4 KO) versus Tariq Osaro (29-4-1, 16 KO), Serbia’s Milos Cvjeticanin (17-5, 10 KO) against French wizard Sofian Laidouni (42-5-1, 20 KO), and KO artist Anis Bouzid (48-4, 37 KO) colliding with ‘The Bonecrusher’ Errol Zimmerman (112-20-1, 45 KO), to make up the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals.

A new opponent for Nidal Bchiri (20-5-1, 5 KO) in the tournament reserve fight will be announced in the coming days.

GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals Fight Card

Main Event | LHS Finals

Vacant GLORY Heavyweight World Title

Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

Co-Main Event | Heavyweight

Bahram Rajabzadeh (72-6, 64 KO) vs. Cristian Ristea (44-27, 13 KO)

LHS – Semi Final 2

Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4

LHS – Semi Final 1

Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2

Welterweight

#5 Hamicha (42-2, 31 KO) vs. Cedric Do (49-7-1, 29 KO)

LHS – Quarter Final 4

Nico Horta (26-11, 4 KO) vs. Tariq Osaro (29-4-1, 16 KO)

LHS – Quarter Final 3

Mory Kromah (35-3-1, 21 KO) vs. Michael Boapeah (23-5-1, 5 KO)

LHS – Quarter Final 2

Milos Cvjeticanin (17-5, 10 KO) vs. Sofian Laidouni (42-5-1, 20 KO)

LHS – Quarter Final 1

Anis Bouzid (48-4, 37 KO) vs. Errol Zimmerman (112-20-1, 45 KO)

LHS – Heavyweight Reserve

Nidal Bchiri (20-5-1, 5 KO) vs. TBA

Superfight Series

Light Heavyweight

Luis Tavares (64-10, 21 KO) vs. Alin Nechita (18-3, 7 KO)

Featherweight

#7 Andre Santos (23-2, 10 KO) vs. #10 Deniz Demirkapu (14-5, 10 KO)

Light Heavyweight

Stefan Latescu (18-6, 9 KO) vs. Enrico Pelligrino (28-3-1, 9 KO)

Light Heavyweight

Mohammed Hamdi (20-4, 10 KO) vs. Emin Ozer (1-0)

