GLORY 107 Weigh-In Results. Champion vs. Champion Title Fight Now Official

All fighters made weight today in Amsterdam ahead of GLORY 107 this Saturday, April 25, from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Headliners Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KO) and Chico Kwasi (45-6-2, 23 KO) made their champion vs. champion fight official. Wisse, who recently broke Alex Pereira’s title defense record, aims to continue his reign as GLORY middleweight world champion. Meanwhile, Kwasi, the current GLORY world champion, wants to make history by becoming just the second person in GLORY history to become a world champion in two divisions, simultaneously.

In the co-main event, giants Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (30-5-1, 17 KO) and Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-11, 4 KO) will square off in a highly anticipated rematch. A lot has happened since their first meeting from GLORY 95 where Osaro walked away with a decision victory.

Twelve hungry light heavyweight challengers all aiming to make an impact and prove themselves as worthy enough in special ‘Proving Ground’ contests. Those who impress could see themselves qualify for the eight-man Grand Prix taking place on June 13 at COLLISION 9, where the vacant GLORY light heavyweight world championship will be decided.

Also featured on the main card will be the much-anticipated GLORY debut of Moroccan superstar Mohammed Boutasaa (19-3, 4 KO) as he takes on Cedric Do (49-7-1, 29 KO).

In addition, the five-fight GLORY 107 Superfight Series will be headlined by an incredible contest between top Serbian fighter Rade Opacic (23-8, 17 KO) and man mountain Colin George (24-14, 22 KO).

GLORY 107 Weigh-In Results



April 25 | RTM Stage Rotterdam

Bout 14. Main Event

GLORY Middleweight World Championship

(C) Donovan Wisse (84.7 kg/187 lbs) vs. Chico Kwasi (84.6 kg/186 lbs)

Bout 13. Co-Main Event | Heavyweight

#2 Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (132.5 kg/292 lbs) vs. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (137.4 kg/303 lbs)

Bout 12. Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Cem Caceres (94.7 kg/209 lbs) vs. Sebastian Lutaniuc (94.6 kg/208 lbs)

Bout 11. Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Mo Touchassie (94.8 kg/209 lbs) vs. Jimmy Livinus (94.3 kg/208 lbs)

Bout 10. Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Stefan Latescu (94.4 kg/208 lbs) vs. Iuri Fernandes (93.7 kg/206 lbs)

Bout 9. Heavyweight

Nabil Khachab (163.3 kg/360 lbs) vs. Errol Koning (104 kg/229 lbs)

Bout 8. Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Alin Nechita (93.9 kg/207 lbs) vs. Mohammed Hamdi (94.8 kg/209 lbs)

Bout 7. Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Luis Tavares (93 kg/205 lbs) vs. Mohamed Amine (95 kg/209 lbs)

Bout 6. Welterweight

Cedric Do (76.4 kg/168 lbs) vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (77 kg/170 lbs)

GLORY 107 Superfight Prelims

Bout 5. Heavyweight

Rade Opacic (113.9 kg/251 lbs) vs. Colin George (125.2 kg/276 lbs)

Bout 4. Featherweight

#10 Deniz Demirkapu (64.8 kg/143 lbs) vs. Mohamed Hamami (64.6 kg/142 lbs)

Bout 3. Light Heavyweight | Proving Ground Contest

Clayton Raven (94.6 kg/208 lbs) vs. Albert Ugrincic (94.7 kg/209 lbs)

Bout 2. Welterweight

#4 Antonio Krajinovic (76.7 kg/169 lbs) vs. Valentin Knau (76.6 kg/169 lbs)

Bout 1. Welterweight

Michael Samperi (76.3 kg/168 lbs vs. Said Kabil (77 kg/170 lbs)