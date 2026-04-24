UFC Vegas 116 weigh-in results – Sterling vs. Zalal

UFC Vegas 116 weigh-ins will kick off today at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). The April 25 fight card at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas will be broadcast live via Paramount+ and is headlined by a featherweight bout between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterline and Youssef Zalal.

UFC Vegas 116 weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET)

Aljamain Sterling (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

Norma Dumont (135.5) vs. Joselyne Edwards (135.5)

Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (135.5)

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Montel Jackson (135.5)

Marcus Buchecha (252.5) vs. Ryan Spann (264)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET)

Eric McConico (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)

Sedriques Dumas (184) vs. Jackson McVey (185)

Michelle Montague (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Cody Durden (135.5) vs. Jafel Filho (135.5)

Lucas Brennan (155) vs. Francis Marshall (155.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Victor Valenzuela (170)

Talita Alencar (116) vs. Julia Polastri (115)

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