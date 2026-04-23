Luke Rockhold – “Sean Strickland, he’s a piece of sh*t”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is not a fan of fellow former 185-pound title holder Sean Strickland.

“Sean is effective and he’s scrappy and he hangs in there,” Rockhold told Adam Zubayraev ahead of the upcoming UFC 328 fight card in Newark New Jersey where Strickland will challenge current champion Khamzat Chimaev for the title.

“Khamzat is so much more talented, it’s about who can relax and implement their game plan the best and Khamzat’s doing everything he needs to and I think he can really have a masterclass. I think last time out there was a little bit of tension, he wanted to win the world title. Now he can go out there and be his best and I expect the best from Khamzat and I would love to see him put this f*cking American away.

“I’m American, but I like good people. Khamzat is a great person, through and through. Sean Strickland, he’s a piece of shit.”

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