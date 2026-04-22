Gina Carano would like to do a movie with Ronda Rousey

Two of the most famed women in the history of mixed martial arts will meet inside the cage on May 16 under the Most Valuable Promotions banners. Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey have each made a name for themselves over the years, but both have also been very inactive in recent years as well.

While away from the cage, both women have dabbled in Hollywood, appearing in a number of films and shows.

Carano may have a little more experience in the acting profession as she appeared in hits like The Mandalorian, The Fast and the Furious 6, Haywire, and Deadpool.

Rousey’s acting career has placed her in The Expendables 3, Furious 7, and Entourage.

While they each have a number of films under their belts, the two ladies have never worked together on set. That could change.

“We’re going to do this fight, and it’s going to be tough on both of us, but afterwards I can’t wait to be her friend,” Carano said. “I feel like we have similar experiences, and few people have done what we’ve done…Yes someone put us in a movie together because we would rock it.”

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