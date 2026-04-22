Fri. Apr 24th, 2026
Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey

Gina Carano would like to do a movie with Ronda Rousey

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Two of the most famed women in the history of mixed martial arts will meet inside the cage on May 16 under the Most Valuable Promotions banners. Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey have each made a name for themselves over the years, but both have also been very inactive in recent years as well.

While away from the cage, both women have dabbled in Hollywood, appearing in a number of films and shows.

Carano may have a little more experience in the acting profession as she appeared in hits like The Mandalorian, The Fast and the Furious 6, Haywire, and Deadpool.

Rousey’s acting career has placed her in The Expendables 3, Furious 7, and Entourage.

While they each have a number of films under their belts, the two ladies have never worked together on set.  That could change.

“We’re going to do this fight, and it’s going to be tough on both of us, but afterwards I can’t wait to be her friend,” Carano said. “I feel like we have similar experiences, and few people have done what we’ve done…Yes someone put us in a movie together because we would rock it.”

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

Sean Strickland

Luke Rockhold – “Sean Strickland, he’s a piece of sh*t”

By Eric Kowal 17 hours ago
Malissa Sherwood

Remembering Malissa Sherwood: Champion Wrestler and MMA Fighter

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Kelton Sneve

Kelton Sneve wants the winner of the LFA lightweight title fight on May 22nd

By James Lynch 2 days ago
youssef zalal

Youssef Zalal’s Five-Fight Tear Turns UFC Comeback Into Title Contention Push

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Liam Pitts, Oktagon 87

Undefeated Liam Pitts Looks To Show His “Full Arsenal” Against Kacper Matyszewski

By James Lynch 3 days ago
Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey And Gina Carrano Streaming Live On Netflix

By Report 4 days ago