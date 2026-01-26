Wed. Jan 28th, 2026
Josh Parisian

UFC Veteran Josh Parisian Has His Eyes On OKTAGON Heavyweight Title With Jan. 31 Victory

By James Lynch 2 days ago

Interview with Josh Parisian

Josh Parisian (16-8) discusses his heavyweight fight against Lazar Todev (12-7) at OKTAGON 83 on Jan. 31. Josh also spoke about how this opportunity came together, his training camp for this fight and how a victory could lead to a title shot.

“It seems like he’s hard to knock out. But that’s always the game plan, trying to put him to sleep. If I don’t do it in 15 minutes, I’ll win a decision. I’m getting the win, I’m calling out (Will Fleury) I hope he’s there. I’ll call him out. I want that belt.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , ,

You may also like

yoel romero

Yoel Romero pulls out of BKFC KnuckleMania 6 co-main event

By Report 1 day ago
fighter rankings

PFL introduces independent fighter rankings

By Report 1 day ago
UFC 324, UFC 325

UFC’s Bold Start to 2026: Two Numbered Events in Two Weeks – UFC 324 and UFC 325

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Justin Gaethje, UFC 291

Top 5 moments in the career of “The Highlight” Justin Gaethje

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Dominick Cruz, UFC Hall of Fame

Dominick Cruz named to UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2026

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
UFC 324 results

UFC 324 results – Gaethje vs. Pimblett

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago