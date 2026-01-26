UFC Veteran Josh Parisian Has His Eyes On OKTAGON Heavyweight Title With Jan. 31 Victory

Interview with Josh Parisian

Josh Parisian (16-8) discusses his heavyweight fight against Lazar Todev (12-7) at OKTAGON 83 on Jan. 31. Josh also spoke about how this opportunity came together, his training camp for this fight and how a victory could lead to a title shot.

“It seems like he’s hard to knock out. But that’s always the game plan, trying to put him to sleep. If I don’t do it in 15 minutes, I’ll win a decision. I’m getting the win, I’m calling out (Will Fleury) I hope he’s there. I’ll call him out. I want that belt.”

