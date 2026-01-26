UFC’s Bold Start to 2026: Two Numbered Events in Two Weeks – UFC 324 and UFC 325

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has kicked off its 2026 calendar in emphatic fashion, scheduling two consecutive numbered events on back-to-back weekends — a relatively rare feat in the promotion’s history that underscores both growing demand for live MMA and the company’s new broadcast direction.

Typically, the UFC intersperses its marquee numbered events — the flagship Pay-Per-View cards like UFC 324, 325, etc. — with smaller Fight Night or Fight Night: Vegas cards spaced out across the calendar. But this January, the promotion pushed two big shows in successive weeks, launching the year with a doubleheader of high-stakes matchups and title implications.

UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett — Jan. 24, Las Vegas

The first chapter of this back-to-back weekend started with UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett on January 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, the card served as a major showcase not only for the fighters but also as the UFC’s Paramount+ broadcast debut in the U.S. — part of the organization’s new partnership with Paramount Global.

That partnership has put even more spotlight on Saturday night numbered cards, as they become key anchor programming for the streaming service, drawing attention from both hardcore fans and casual viewers alike.

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 — Jan. 31, Sydney

Just seven days later — and on the other side of the world — the UFC delivered UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 on January 31 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. This event featured a rematch for the Featherweight Championship, pitting reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski against Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated sequel after their first encounter.

The scheduling of UFC 325 so quickly after UFC 324 — particularly with the logistical challenge of moving an entire pay-per-view caliber card across continents — reflected the organization’s confidence in its global reach and operational capabilities. Fans were treated to a truly international start to the year, with just a week separating two of the sport’s biggest events.

What This Means for the UFC Calendar

Back-to-back numbered events aren’t unheard of — and UFC historically has occasionally doubled up in a single month — but consecutive weekends remain rare and generally reserved for strategic moments, such as launching a new media deal or capitalizing on major championship fights.

The 2026 schedule continues with Fight Night cards in the weeks following, followed by more numbered events later in the quarter, demonstrating a deep and packed slate of live action for fans worldwide.

