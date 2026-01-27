PFL introduces independent fighter rankings

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the launch of its official fighter rankings, presented by Cloudbet, officiated and administered by Combat Registry, a leading global combat sports data and rankings organization used across top MMA promotions, including the UFC.

The rankings establish a baseline competitive framework for PFL athletes, listing the top-10 fighters across nine divisions, including a men’s Pound-for-Pound ranking. This marks the first time PFL fighters have been evaluated within a traditional rankings system designed to evolve alongside live competition.

Combat Registry, an independent administrator of the PFL rankings, oversees vote collection, tabulation, and publication. Rankings are determined by a panel of MMA journalists and industry experts, who cast ballots following each PFL event, with updated results published as part of each rankings release. This process operates independently of the PFL, with rankings determined solely by panel voting administered through Combat Registry.

“These rankings provide a clear, objective snapshot of where each PFL division stands,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “By partnering with an independent data organization like Combat Registry, we’re giving fans and our athletes a transparent and credible rankings system that reflects performance inside the PFL cage.”

Inaugural rankings include:

• Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings

• Men’s divisional rankings at Bantamweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, Welterweight, Middleweight, Light Heavyweight, and Heavyweight

• Women’s Flyweight rankings

Champions are designated at the top of their respective divisions, with ranked contenders listed beneath them.

The full list of initial PFL rankings, presented by Cloudbet is available below:

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0, 1 NC)

2. Vadim Nemkov (20-2)

3. Corey Anderson (20-6, 1 NC)

4. Costello Van Steenis (17-3)

5. Shamil Musaev (20-0-1)

6. Johnny Eblen (16-1)

7. Thad Jean (11-0)

8. AJ McKee (23-2)

9. Sergio Pettis (25-7)

10. Paul Hughes (14-3)

BANTAMWEIGHT

1. Sergio Pettis (25-7)

2. Raufeon Stots (21-3)

3. Taylor Lapilus (23-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (21-5)

5. Marcirley Alves da Silva (15-4)

6. Sarvajon Khamidov (16-1)

7. Ciaran Clarke (10-0)

8. Renat Khavalov (10-0)

9. Lazaro Dayron (9-0-1)

10. Lewis McGrillen (12-1)

FEATHERWEIGHT

1. Timur Khizriev (18-0)

2. AJ McKee (23-2)

3. Jesus Pinedo (25-7-1)

4. Adam Borics (20-3)

5. Ibragim Ibragimov (10-0)

6. Gabriel Braga (16-3)

7. Asael Adjoudj (10-1)

8. Alexei Pergande (7-0)

9. Julio Arce (21-6)

10. Akhmed Magomedov (11-2, 1 NC)

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0, 1 NC)

1. Archie Colgan (13-0)

2. Alfie Davis (20-5-1)

3. Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-5-2)

4. Paul Hughes (14-3)

5. Jakub Kaszuba (15-0)

6. Natan Schulte (25-5-1)

7. Jay Jay Wilson (11-2)

8. Alexander Shabliy (24-4)

9. Darragh Kelly (9-0)

10. Connor Hughes (12-3)

WELTERWEIGHT

1. Shamil Musaev (20-0-1)

2. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (13-0)

3. Thad Jean (11-0)

4. Logan Storley (18-4)

5. Abdoul Abdouraguimov (19-1, 1 NC)

6. Magomed Umalatov (18-1)

7. Florim Zendeli (11-1-1)

8. Omar Al Dafrawy (14-6)

9. Masayuki Kikuiri (11-3-1)

10. Chris Mixan (7-1)

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Costello Van Steenis (17-3)

1. Johnny Eblen (16-1)

2. Fabian Edwards (16-4)

3. Impa Kasanganay (19-6)

4. Jordan Newman (8-0)

5. Dalton Rosta (11-2)

6. Aaron Jeffrey (16-6)

7. Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC)

8. Josh Silvera (15-5)

9. Boris Atangana (8-0)

10. Haider Khan (10-1)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Corey Anderson (20-6, 1 NC)

1. Antonio Carlos Jr. (19-6)

2. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (25-8-1)

3. Rob Wilkinson (19-4, 1 NC)

4. Simeon Powell (11-2)

5. Rasul Magomedov (8-0)

6. Luke Trainer (9-1)

7. Sullivan Cauley (8-2)

8. Emiliano Sordi (26-13-1)

9. Tyson Pedro (10-5)

10. Rafael Xavier (14-8)

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Vadim Nemkov (20-2)

1. Renan Ferreira (13-5, 3 NC)

2. Oleg Popov (22-2)

3. Denis Goltsov (36-9)

4. Linton Vassell (25-10, 1 NC)

5. Rodrigo Nascimento (12-4, 1 NC)

6. Sergei Bilostenniy (14-4)

7. Slim Trabelsi (8-1)

8. Pouya Rahmani (5-0)

9. Abraham Bably (8-2)

10. Karl Williams (10-4)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

1. Dakota Ditcheva (15-0)

2. Liz Carmouche (25-8)

3. Taila Santos (22-4)

4. Sumiko Inaba (8-2)

5. Denise Kielholtz (8-5)

6. Paulina Wisniewska (6-1)

7. Jena Bishop (9-3)

8. Ariane Lipski da Silva (17-11)

9. Kana Watanabe (13-4-1)

10. Viviane Araujo (13-7)