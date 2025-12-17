Cain Velasquez receives new prison parole eligibility date

Thu. Dec 18th, 2025
By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

According to the California Incarcerated Records database, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is now eligible for parole as of February 2026.

Velasquez, 43, pled no-contest to attempted murder in October 2024 and was sentenced to five years in prison. He is serving his sentence at the Correctional Training Facility, also known as Soledad State Prison in Soledad, California.  Part of his sentence includes time-served and house arrest.

After the now retired professional mixed martial artist was first incarcerated, Velasquez’s parole date was listed as March 2026 but prisoners can accrue time off a sentence for participating in rehabilitative programs.

Velasquez was arrested in February 2022  after a high-speed car chase where he fired several rounds from a handgun at a car containing a man named Harry Goularte, who is accused of sexually molesting the fighter’s son at a daycare owned by Goularte’s mother. Multiple rounds were fired at the vehicle, but Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender was the only one struck by a bullet. Bender sustained non-life threatening injuries.

