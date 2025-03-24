Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading no-contest to attempted murder and other charges.
Judge Arthur Bocanegra handed Velasquez the sentence which will include time served behind bars after his initial arrest in 2022 and house-arrest after his release. A total of 1283 days will be credited to the former champion’s sentence.
Prosecutors in the case were seeking 30 years to life in prison after Velasquez went on an 11-mile high-speed chase pursuing a car containing Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting the fighter’s son at a daycare owned by his mother.
Velasquez fired several rounds from a .40-caliber handgun at the vehicle containing Goularte but missed his target and a bullet struck his stepfather Paul Bender in the arm.
Cain Velasquez was arrested without incident by the Morgan Hill Police Department