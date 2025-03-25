Matchmaker Monday: Sean Brady has momentum

Sean Brady snagged the biggest win of his career at UFC London.

In front of the UK-faithful, Brady wrestled into oblivion, and then submitted Leon Edwards. Now with a win over the former champion, the Philadelphia native has title aspirations.

Who will the Renzo Gracie Philly contender face next? There are options and all of them are action packed.

The real number one contender

It wasn’t long ago that it was almost unanimous that Shavkat Rakhmonov was the number one contender. He was even slated to challenge 170-champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 310 before Muhammad pulled out due to injury.

Now that Sean Brady has defeated Leon Edwards, a former champion, that case is not as clear cut. Both Rakhmonov and Brady have a legitimate case to challenge the winner of Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. Why not make them fight?

Sean Brady vs. Kamaru Usman: One last test

If the UFC brass is adamant on offering Shavkat Rakhmonov his title shot that was promised for UFC 310, Sean Brady will look for other options. Kamaru Usman is the big name.

Usman is the former champion and has only lost to Leon Edwards in the UFC at welterweight. Ranked three before this week’s update, Kamaru Usman will be likely passed by the more-active Sean Brady. If the UFC makes good on the promise to Rakhmonov and Usman is ready to get back to action, Sean Brady would be an ideal return opponent. For Brady, it’s a great opportunity over another, and better regarded, champion.

Up and comer vs. up and comer

Again, the UFC will make good on the UFC 310 promise to Shavkat Rakhmonov here. Another fantastically logical option for Sean Brady is none other than Joaquin Buckley. Buckley is coming off of his schalacking of Colby Covington in December of 2024. He’s 6-0 at welterweight. He’s ranked sixth.

If Sean Brady wants to stay busy in the interim, Joaquin Buckley is a more than deserving matchup. Explosive with fair counter wrestling, Buckley is seeming more and more like the complete package. It’s up to Brady to take the fight.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.