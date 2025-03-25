The future for Brandon Moreno

Where is Brandon Moreno to go?

Alexandre Pantoja has a stranglehold on the flyweight division and “The Assassin Baby’s” title dreams. Three wins, two official, to Pantoja leads one to believe that Moreno will not see a title shot until Pantoja is gone.

This weekend, Moreno is taking on a former title challenger, Steve Erceg. One of the few top flyweights Moreno hasn’t fought, the two face off in the main event at UFC Mexico City. But what’s the point?

Treading water at 125

A two time champion, Brandon Moreno rapidly became a fan favorite fighter. A great and wholesome personality, Moreno really shined through with his all-action fight style. Despite dropping the title to Deiveson Figueiredo, Moreno rallied back and recaptured the throne in the best four fight series in UFC history.

Then Pantoja made his long-deserved debut in a title fight. He beat Moreno in a fight and took home the title. Previously beat by Pantoja in the UFC and on The Ultimate Fighter, Moreno’s title reign was shattered.

In his rebound, Moreno lost a close split decision to Brandon Royval, another perennial contender that Pantoja has already beat. The promotion seemed to want to usher in a new contender by giving Amir Albazi a shot at the top contender, Moreno. There, Moreno shined and dominated the would-be contender.

This doesn’t mean Moreno is soaring to the title.

Brandon Moreno taking on Steve Erceg is simply a match we haven’t had and is a keep-busy fight. Neither fighter winning will truly put them closer to the title. Pantoja has boxed out Moreno and Erceg is now on a two fight losing streak.

Moreno has not really taken as much of a hit as others that lose a couple fights have. Moreno is still a fun fighter, despite being 31, basically a grandpa at flyweight. Instead, fan friendly matchups are the future of Moreno’s career until Pantoja goes away.

This means fights like Erceg, Joshua Van, or even fighters north of 125. Hypothetical matchups with the best in the UFC’s best division is titillating. Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley, and Song Yadong are all good options for both Moreno and the fans.

He may not want to make a run at bantamweight, Moreno could truly fight his career out at 125. But these fun fights, these are what could be of Brandon Moreno for the time being.

