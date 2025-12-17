Patrick Brady launches bizarre “Punch Me Til Shane Gillis Says ‘Yes'” campaign

Philadelphia….. If there was ever a time to back your fighter, the time is now!!!!

Patrick Brady is just one of a handful of local fighters who will compete on the KnuckleMania VI fight card in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Feb. 17.

“The Brick” Patrick Brady is currently undefeated in bare knuckle, sporting two wins under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner.

Now, looking to go 3-0 in the sport, Brady is looking to gain the attention of Shane Gillis by having friends and family punch the fighter in the gut until the famed comedian agrees. Gillis, a regular on Saturday Night Live and Netflix’s “Tires” rose to stardom when he won Philadelphia’s “Philly’s Phunniest” comedy tournament in 2016.

“I like how he embraces the Philadelphia area,” Brady told MyMMANews on why he is going through the gauntlet. “He really leans into being from our region.”

When asked what he would want Gillis to do should he accept the request to walk out to the fight with him, Brady said, “My vision is him dressed up as President Trump and singing “Many Men” by 50 Cent.”

“Took a body shot from @kyle_daukaus tonight… in attempt to prove to @shanemgillis that I’m built for Philly.

Shane — I need YOU to walk out with me at Knuckle Mania 6 on Feb 7th in Philly. You can pick the song .. if not i’m just gonna have to keep taking this body work

😂👊🇺🇸🔥

Philly vs. Everybody.

Let’s make this the most electric walkout BKFC has ever seen.”

Brady didn’t back down after that.

“Day 2 .. today was daughters first birthday and fifth wedding anniversary and i couldn’t get into the gym .. so i had to have my son @cbrady_45_ he hits alot harder then some of you pansy’s so eat sh/t to anyone who has something to say !! lol. @shanemgillis hopefully i make it to fight night without a broken sternum .. say yes”

For the third attempt to reel in Shane Gillis, Brady asked undefeated Itso Babulaidze to step in.

“Long day at work so my delivery was clumsy but here is day 3 .. @itsobabulaidze.mma thank you for pulling your punch .. figured you didn’t want to hurt “bossi”. I appreciate you my friend .. @shanemgillis i can keep this going but i’m gonna run out of people to punch me .. say yes ..”

KnuckleMania VI is set for Saturday, February 7, 2026 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. On January 25, 2025, KnuckleMania V packed Xfinity Mobile Arena to capacity, with a modern day, local combat sports attendance record of 17,762, showcasing the unmatched energy of bare-knuckle fighting.

Will Patrick Brady see his dream of having Shane Gillis walk him out at KnuckleMania VI come true?

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.