How Alfie Davis Can Upset Usman Nurmagomedov in PFL Title Fight

The PFL’s 2026 season opens with a marquee lightweight clash as undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0) defends his title against England’s Alfie Davis (20-5-1) on February 7 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. A former Bellator champion and cousin of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman has quickly become one of MMA’s standout talents, ranked fifth in ESPN’s global lightweight list. Davis, fresh off winning the PFL 2025 lightweight tournament, brings a gritty, technical style and familiarity with Nurmagomedov’s camp, setting up a potentially closer fight than many anticipate.

Thriving on the Underdog Status

Alfie Davis is no stranger to the underdog tag, and his 2025 PFL lightweight tournament run proved just how dangerous that can make him. Entering the bracket as the outsider, he toppled the betting favorite in all three bouts — starting with a first-round spinning-elbow TKO of Clay Collard, followed by a composed decision win over former Bellator champion Brent Primus. In the final, he stunned defending champion Gadzhi Rabadanov, outstriking him late to claim a life-changing $500,000 prize.

Those same qualities give him a genuine, if narrow, path to troubling Usman Nurmagomedov. Davis’s karate-based style is fluid, awkward, and difficult to time; his strikes arrive from unconventional angles, from spinning elbows to the axe-kick finishes that earned him his nickname. Against pressure fighters, his ability to counter, disrupt rhythm and stay composed under fire has repeatedly paid dividends. That was most clear when he rallied in the Rabadanov fight after early setbacks. With momentum behind him and a reputation for exceeding expectations, Davis has a chance to upset the apple cart.

PFL Title Fight Feeding Growing Appeal of MMA in the UAE

MMA’s rise in the UAE has been nothing short of explosive, transforming the region into one of the sport’s most important global hubs. Government-backed investment, landmark partnerships with the UFC, and the legacy of Fight Island have helped the Emirates deliver world-class events that attract millions of viewers and thousands of travelling fans. That momentum has carried over to the PFL. Its expansion into the Middle East — now culminating in February’s Road to Dubai super-card — shows how strongly the sport is resonating with local audiences.

There’s a real thirst for the sport. This was underlined when regional video-on-demand platform STARZPLAY launched its exclusive 24/7 “UFC channel” in 2024. Meanwhile, the PwC’s Sports Industry Outlook for 2025 noted how “combat sports are surging in popularity” across the region, with a new generation of fans in the UAE and broader Middle East increasingly embracing MMA.

A Stacked Card

As Alfie Davis looks to upset the odds against Usman Nurmagomedov, February 7 promises to be a defining night for PFL and MMA in the UAE. With Davis’s unpredictability and technical striking, and the stacked card featuring unbeaten women’s standout Dakota Ditcheva, the Coca-Cola Arena will showcase the region’s growing appetite for world-class combat sports.

