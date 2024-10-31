Jayson Tonkin, Muay Thai fighter, in a coma – Joshua Goldstone dead at scene
Jayson Tonkin, a 27-year-old Australian Muay Thai fighter, is currently in a coma in a Thai hospital intensive care unit after being found next to the body another man at a hotel in the coastal resort city of Pattaya.
The deceased man has been identified as Joshua Goldstone, a boxer.
According to local media, a 21-year-old British man was found unconscious with drug paraphernalia in the hotel. Ketamine and cannabis were found in the room according to reports.
Staff at the Vogue Hotel ‘heard a commotion’ on the top floor and went to Room 2412 and found the deceased’s man’s ‘friend in a panic’ and allegedly ‘in a state of severe intoxication’.
“We will question his friend further when he is conscious,” local police said in a statement.
Under Thai law, a conviction for the possession of ketamine can lead to prison sentence of one to five years and a fine of up to $4500.
Tonkin was in Thailand ahead of his middleweight champion battle with WBC Muay Thai world No.1 Tengnueng Sitjaesairoong.