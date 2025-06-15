GLORY 100 Results – Verhoeven Defends on Historic Night of Kickboxing

GLORY 100 Results – Rico Verhoeven Defends GLORY World Heavyweight Title for a Record 13th Time with Dominant Victory over Artem Vakhitov.

Maslobojev Regains GLORY Light Heavyweight World Title, Wisse Breaks Alex Pereira’s Middleweight Title Record, & Petch Continues his Reign at Featherweight.

GLORY 100 took place this Saturday, June 14, live from Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The biggest event in kickboxing’s history delivered an incredible night of fighting inside a sold out Rotterdam Ahoy with over 12,000 fans in attendance.

GLORY heavyweight world champion Rico Verhoeven (66-10, 21 KO)retained his title with an incredibly dominant one-sided performance against former two-time light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov (22-7, 8 KO). The ‘King of Kickboxing’ has now extended his unbeaten streak in GLORY to twenty-seven fights with an incredible thirteen title defenses.

Lithuania’s Sergej Maslobojev (42-7, 26 KO) regained the GLORY light heavyweight world title two years after he lost it under controversial circumstances. A stellar performance against Tarik Khbabez (52-12-1, 28 KO) throughout the contest was capped off with a fourth-round finish.

GLORY middleweight world champion Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KO) broke Alex Pereira’s middleweight title defense record by narrowly defeating rival Michael Boapeah (21-5-1, 9 KO) by decision. The Surinamese great put his name in the record books with his sixth title defense.

Thailand’s Petch (174-40-3, 27 KO) retained his GLORY featherweight world championship with another dominant performance over Miguel Trindade (62-8, 27 KO). Two early knockdowns allowed the champ fighter to secure a unanimous decision win.

In the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament brackets, four heavyweights booked their tickets for the end of year grand finale in what provided some of the most moments in GLORY history.

Mory Kromah (34-3-1, 20 KO) shocked the world by knocking out fan favourite Bahram Rajabzadeh (72-5, 64 KO) with a flying knee. Tariq Osaro (29-4-1, 16 KO) knocked out his two opponents on the night. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-10, 4 KO) kept his momentum going with two impressive victories. And Anis Bouzid (48-4, 37 KO) continued to impress with back-to-back wins over tough opposition.

In the rest of the card, Berjan Peposhi (31-5, 16 KO) defeated Deniz Demirkapu (14-5, 10 KO) in a real barn burner to be crowned ‘King of Brussels’. Mohamed Touchassie (17-3, 12 KO) and Iuri Fernandes (10-1, 4 KO) both came out victorious in their respective fights.

GLORY 100 Results

Main Event

GLORY Heavyweight World Championship

Rico Verhoeven (66-10, 21 KO) def. Artem Vakhitov (22-7, 8 KO) via unanimous decision (50-45 x 5).

Co-Main Event

GLORY Light Heavyweight World Championship

Sergej Maslobojev (42-7, 26 KO) def. Tarik Khbabez (52-12-1, 28 KO) via TKO, round 4, 2:06.

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 3 Final

Mory Kromah (34-3-1, 20 KO) def. Bahram Rajabzadeh (72-5, 64 KO) via KO, round 1, 2:14.

GLORY Middleweight World Championship

Donovan Wisse (23-1, 10 KO) def. Michael Boapeah (21-5-1, 9 KO) via split decision (48-47 x 3, 47-48, 46-49).

GLORY Featherweight World Championship

Petch (174-40-3, 27 KO) def. Miguel Trindade (62-8, 27 KO) via unanimous decision (49-44, 50-43 x 4).

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 4 Final

Tariq Osaro (29-4-1, 16 KO) def. Sofian Laidouni (39-4-1, 20 KO) via KO, round 2, 0:33.

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 2 Final

Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (26-10, 4 KO) def. Milos Cvjeticanin (13-4, 9 KO) via split decision (29-28 x4, 28-29).

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 1 Final

Anis Bouzid (48-4, 37 KO) def. Iraj Azizpour (71-8, 28 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 5).

LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 2

Sofian Laidouni (39-4-1, 20 KO) def. Jamal Ben Saddik (38-10, 29 KO) via TKO, round 1, 1:36.

LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 1

Tariq Osaro (28-4-1, 15 KO) def. Luigi Gashi (16-5, 4 KO) via KO, round 1, 2:10.

LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 2

Bahram Rajabzadeh (72-4, 64 KO) def. Asdren Gashi (19-5-1, 9 KO) via KO, round 1, 0:53.

LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 1

Mory Kromah (33-3-1, 19 KO) def. Alin Nechita (17-2, 7 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 5).

Catchweight 88kg

Mohamed Touchassie (17-3, 12 KO) def. Serkan Özçağlayan (47-11, 36 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x5).

Featherweight

Berjan Peposhi (31-5, 16 KO) def. Deniz Demirkapu (14-5, 10 KO) via unanimous decision (30-25 x 5).

LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 2

Milos Cvjeticanin (13-3, 9 KO) def. Cem Caceres (19-2, 14 KO) via TKO, 2:01, round 1

LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 1

Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (25-10, 4 KO) def. Colin George (24-13, 22 KO) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27 x 3).

LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 2

Anis Bouzid (47-4, 37 KO) def. Asadulla Nasipov (11-2, 5 KO) via unanimous decision following an extra round (10-9 x 5).

LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 1

Iraj Azizpour (71-7, 28 KO) def. Ionut Iancu (31-11, 13 KO) via split decision (29-28 x 4, 28-29).

LHS Tournament Reserve Fight

Iuri Fernandes (10-1, 4 KO) def. Samuele Pugliese (14-3, 5 KO) via TKO, 2:43, round 2.

