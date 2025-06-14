BJ Penn arrested fourth time in two weeks

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn arrested again

Former UFC and welterweight champion BJ Penn has been arrested for the fourth time in two weeks in Hawaii.

A news release from Hawaii Police states Penn was arrested Thursday after law enforcement officials were informed that the former fighter “had entered within a residence, violating the terms of a temporary restraining order in which Penn is the respondent.”

Police say, “Penn was located within the area and arrested without incident. He was processed at the Hilo Police station and released after posting $3,000 bail.”

