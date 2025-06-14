Sun. Jun 15th, 2025
UFC Atlanta Results, UFC Atlanta

UFC Atlanta Results – Usman vs. Buckley

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

UFC officials will hold UFC Atlanta from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

The June 14 fight card is headlined by former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who is trying to snap a three-fight losing skid when he meets Joaquin Buckley.

UFC Atlanta Results below:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Raoni Barcelos defeated Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mansur Abdul-Malik defeated Cody Brundage via technical decision after headbutt (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alonzo Menifield defeated Oumar Sy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato ruled no contest (accidental foul) – Round 1, 4:59

Michael Chiesa defeated Court McGee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Malcolm Wellmaker defeated Kris Moutinho via KO – Round 1, 2:37

Jose Ochoa defeated Cody Durden via KO – Round 2, 0:11

Ricky Simon defeated Cameron Smotherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Phil Rowe defeated Ange Loosa via TKO – Round 3, 4:03

Jamey-Lyn Horth defeated Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

BJ Penn arrested

BJ Penn arrested fourth time in two weeks

By Eric Kowal 23 hours ago
GLORY 100

GLORY 100 Weigh-In Results – Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov Confirmed

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Thad Jean

Thad Jean defeats Jason Jackson, will face Bellator champ Logan Storley

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
AOW 42

AOW 42 preview – Caldone vs Turnbull caps stacked fight card on June 14

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni 3 days ago
Megumi Sugimoto

Megumi Sugimoto steps in to face Melissa “Mamba” Amaya

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Timehin Babalola, Shamrock FC 364

Timehin Babalola Wants Shamrock FC Title Shot With Win On Saturday

By James Lynch 3 days ago