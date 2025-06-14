UFC Atlanta Results – Usman vs. Buckley

UFC officials will hold UFC Atlanta from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

The June 14 fight card is headlined by former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who is trying to snap a three-fight losing skid when he meets Joaquin Buckley.

UFC Atlanta Results below:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Raoni Barcelos defeated Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mansur Abdul-Malik defeated Cody Brundage via technical decision after headbutt (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alonzo Menifield defeated Oumar Sy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato ruled no contest (accidental foul) – Round 1, 4:59

Michael Chiesa defeated Court McGee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Malcolm Wellmaker defeated Kris Moutinho via KO – Round 1, 2:37

Jose Ochoa defeated Cody Durden via KO – Round 2, 0:11

Ricky Simon defeated Cameron Smotherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Phil Rowe defeated Ange Loosa via TKO – Round 3, 4:03

Jamey-Lyn Horth defeated Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

