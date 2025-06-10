Kamaru Usman: The hunter becoming the hunted

Kamaru Usman is old, there’s no way around it.

He hasn’t won a fight since 2021, the rematch with Colby Covington. He lost to Leon Edwards twice and to Khamzat Chimaev. Since then, crickets.

Usman is on a three fight losing streak and hasn’t fought in two years. The once great champion has seemingly fallen out of favor and will have to defend himself, his legacy, and his honor against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Kamaru Usman: The hunter now the hunted

Once upon a time, Kamaru Usman was the most avoided fighter in the welterweight division. He couldn’t get a fight in the top of the division to save his life. Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos was all they could get.

But when he did get the opportunity, he ran through the champion, Tyron Woodley. He hunted down Woodley and dominated. Now fighters see Usman as vulnerable and a target.

After his win over Colby Covington last December in Tampa, Buckley called out Usman. Usman told him to get in line but it seems like this fight was the one the promotion went with. Usman originally told Buckley to get in line. But at the end of the day, Buckley is getting what he asked for.

Kamaru Usman is being hunted.

The signs aren’t good

Not to sugar coat anything, the prospects of Kamaru Usman don’t look great going into UFC Atlanta. Three fights on the trot, inactive for several years, a young killer with him in his sights, Usman may be in for more than he can bargain.

Joaquin Buckley is fast. He has dynamite in his hands. He showed that his wrestling is good enough for 170. While he’s never faced anyone as good as Kamaru Usman once was, Kamaru Usman is no longer that good. He’s not the Kamaru Usman that ran through Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Kamaru Usman may be the next victim in the world of MMA. The young come to kill the old. People will want to see Usman win, but Buckley wants him to fall. Should he succeed, this may be the last time we see the great welterweight champion in action.

