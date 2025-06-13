GLORY 100 Weigh-In Results – Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov Confirmed

GLORY 100 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday, June 14, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. The evening is set to be the biggest event in kickboxing history and one of the biggest events on the combat sport calendar. All fighters took to the scale this morning in Amsterdam, all making weight ahead of this historic event.

An iconic duel of the legends will headline GLORY 100 as ‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) puts his GLORY heavyweight world championship on the line against the most successful light heavyweight champion in GLORY history, & the last man to beat Alex Pereira in GLORY, Artem Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KO).

Unfinished business will be settled in the co-main event as Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) defends his GLORY light heavyweight world championship against longtime rival & former champ Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO).

GLORY middleweight world champion Donovan Wisse (22-1, 10 KO) aims to make history & break Alex Pereira’s middleweight title defense record when he takes on the surging Michael Boapeah (21-4-1, 9 KO) in what is a rematch years in the making.

In addition, GLORY 100 features the next round of the GLORY Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. Sixteen heavyweights are separated into four different one-night tournaments, the winner of each will qualify for the massive end of year grand finale to decide who will be the Last Heavyweight Standing.

Among the participants are; ‘The Goliath’ Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO), number one French heavyweight Sofian Laidouni (38-4-1, 19 KO), former interim-champ Tariq Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO), ‘The Golden Wolf’ Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO), ‘The Black Ghost’ Mory Kromah (32-3-1, 19 KO), ‘Big Sexy’ Nico Horta (24-10, 4 KO), the Serbian sensation Miloc Cvjeticanin (12-3, 8 KO) and rising star Cem Caceres (19-1, 14 KO)

GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN PPV in the Netherlands, North America, the UK, and various regions around the world.

GLORY 100 Weigh-In Results:

Main Event

GLORY Heavyweight World Championship

Champion Rico Verhoeven (120.3 kg/ 265 lbs) vs. Artem Vakhitov (103.8 kg/ 227 lbs)

Co-Main Event

GLORY Light Heavyweight World Championship

Champion Tarik Khbabez (94.9 kg/207 lbs) vs. Sergej Maslobojev (94.5 kg/207 lbs)

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 4 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 3 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

GLORY Middleweight World Championship

Champion Donovan Wisse (84.8 kg/185 lbs) vs. Michael Boapeah (84.4 kg/185 lbs)

GLORY Featherweight World Championship

Champion Petch (64.8 kg/141 lbs) vs. Miguel Trindade (65 kg/143 lbs)

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 2 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 1 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

Middleweight

Mesud Selimovic (85 kg/187 lbs) vs. Iliass Hammouche (84.9 kg/185 lbs)

LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 2

Jamal Ben Saddik (123.5 kg/ 271 lbs) vs. Sofian Laidouni (110.3 kg/243 lbs)

LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 1

Tariq Osaro (131.9 kg/ 289 lbs ) vs. Luigi Gashi (120.8 kg/ 265 lbs)

LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 2

Bahram Rajabzadeh (97.6 kg/214 lbs) vs. Asdren Gashi (119.6 kg/262 lbs)

LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 1

Mory Kromah (104.5 kg/229 lbs) vs. Alin Nechita (103.5 kg/227 lbs)

GLORY 100 Superfight



Free on YouTube

Catchweight 88kg

Serkan Ozcaglayan (87.2 kg/ 192 lbs ) vs. Mohamed Touchassie (88 kg/ 194 lbs)

Featherweight

Berjan Peposhi (64.9 kg/141 lbs) vs. Deniz Demirkapu (65 kg/143 lbs)

LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 2

Milos Cvjeticanin (101.3 kg/223 lbs) vs. Cem Caceres (104.3kg/229 lbs)

LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 1

Colin George (118.4 kg/ 260 lbs) vs. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (137.3 kg/ 302 lbs)

LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 2

Asadulla Nasipov (103 kg/227 lbs) vs. Anis Bouzid (110.2 kg/243 lbs)

LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 1

Iraj Azizpour (123.3 kg/ 271 lbs) vs. Ionut Iancu (142.3 kg/313 lbs)

LHS Tournament Reserve Fight

Iuri Fernandes (103.7 kg/227 lbs) vs. Samuele Pugliese (102.9 kg/225 lbs)

