Fri. Nov 1st, 2024
MMA community, Halloween

MMA community celebrates Halloween – Gallery

By MyMMANews 19 hours ago

Just as many celebrated Halloween this evening (Oct. 31), so did many in the MMA community.

Here are a few ways that fighters and personalities the holiday.

Georges St-Pierre

The Schmo and Helen Yee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helen Yee (@helenyeesports)

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julianna Peña (@venezuelanvixen)

Kayla Harrison

Polyana Viana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Polyana Viana ♡ (@polyanaviana)

Kay Hansen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kay Hansen (@kayhansenmma)

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya)

Katharina Lehner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GERMAN GYPSY (@katharinalehner)

Jade Masson Wong

Kid at Jon Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

Razor Rob McCullough

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RaZoRoB (@razorob)

Rener Gracie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by renergracie (@renergracie)

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

pay-per-view, PFL

PFL pay-per-view brings in just 10,000 buys through ESPN+

By MyMMANews 15 mins ago
UFC Edmonton

UFC Edmonton weigh-in results and video

By MyMMANews 2 hours ago
Amir Albazi returns against former title challenger Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 216

Amir Albazi must earn the respect he deserves

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Belal Muhammad, bone infection

Belal Muhammad suffers bone infection, out of UFC 310 main event

By MyMMANews 1 day ago
Brandon Moreno stops Kai Kara-France with body kick, wins interim title at UFC 277

Brandon Moreno must be like water at UFC Edmonton

By Blaine Henry 3 days ago
Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby of Las Vegas Raiders “might” compete in MMA fight

By MyMMANews 5 days ago