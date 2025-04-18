2025 PFL World Tournament 3 weigh-in results

ORLANDO, FL. — Following today’s official weigh-ins, the First Round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament continues tomorrow night at Universal Studios Florida, with the Lightweight and Middleweight divisions taking center stage.

The Middleweight division headlines the card as 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight World Champion Impa Kasanganay (18-5) stands across the SmartCage to face former Bellator Title Challenger Fabian Edwards (13-4). In the co-main event, 2024 PFL Lightweight World Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4-2) faces PFL Newcomer Marc Diakiese (18-7) in a high-stakes bout for a spot in the Semifinal bracket.

In a classic striker versus grappler matchup, “The Swedish Denzel,” Sadibou Sy (17-8-2, 1 NC) faces “Hercules” Dalton Rosta (9-1) at Middleweight. In what is sure to be a barnburner, Mads Burnell (20-6) and Jay-Jay Wilson (10-1) duke it out in a Lightweight bout. Kicking off the main card, Lightweight fan favorite Clay Collard (25-14) will step into the SmartCage against England’s Alfie Davis (17-4-1).

The main card will air live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. The card can be seen live in Europe and Canada on DAZN. The early card will begin at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT and will air on ESPN+, as well as DAZN.

Full weigh-in results are below.

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round Main Card:

ESPN and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.)

Friday, April 18 – 7:00 pm ET

Middleweight First Round Bout: Impa Kasanganay (185.6 lbs) vs. Fabian Edwards (185.6 lbs)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (156.0 lbs) vs. Marc Diakiese (155.2 lbs)

Middleweight First Round Bout: Sadibou Sy (185.8 lbs) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.4 lbs)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Mads Burnell (155.8 lbs) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (156.0 lbs)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Clay Collard (155.4 lbs) vs. Alfie Davis (155.8 lbs)

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round Early Card:

ESPN and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (U.K.)

Friday, April 18 – 5:00 pm ET

Middleweight First Round Bout: Josh Silveira (185.6 lbs) vs. Mike Shipman (186.0 lbs)

Lightweight First Round Bout: Brent Primus (155.6 lbs) vs. Vinicius Cenci (155.8 lbs)

Middleweight First Round Bout: Aaron Jeffery (185.4 lbs) vs. Murad Ramazanov (185.2 lbs)

Lightweight Alternate Bout: Robert Watley (154.6 lbs) vs. Antonio Caruso (155.6 lbs)

