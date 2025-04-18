BKFC Fight Night Omaha Results – Cochrane vs. Edwards

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins for BKFC Fight Night Omaha on Thursday afternoon. Friday’s fight card takes place at the The Astro Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

Weigh-In Results:

Dakota Cochrane, 176lbs. vs. Marcus Edwards, 175lbs.

Bryce Henry, 163.8 vs. Derrick Findley, 166

Dionisio Ramirez, 168 vs. Zeb Vincent, 168

Ramiro Figueroa, 153.8 vs. James Brown 153.2

Alonzo Martinez, 176 vs. Kurtis Ellis, 173

Sarah Shell, 116 vs. Laddy Mejia, 115.6

Sean Wilson, 174.8 vs. Jordan Christensen, 175

Jared Tallent, TBA v. Traevon Kroger, 145.4

Josh Krejci, 148.2 vs. Austin Peterson, 145

