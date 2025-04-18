Sat. Apr 19th, 2025
BKFC Fight Night Omaha

BKFC Fight Night Omaha Results – Cochrane vs. Edwards

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins for BKFC Fight Night Omaha on Thursday afternoon. Friday’s fight card takes place at the The Astro Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

Weigh-In Results:

Dakota Cochrane, 176lbs. vs. Marcus Edwards, 175lbs.
Bryce Henry, 163.8 vs. Derrick Findley, 166
Dionisio Ramirez, 168 vs. Zeb Vincent, 168
Ramiro Figueroa, 153.8 vs. James Brown 153.2
Alonzo Martinez, 176 vs. Kurtis Ellis, 173
Sarah Shell, 116 vs. Laddy Mejia, 115.6
Sean Wilson, 174.8 vs. Jordan Christensen, 175
Jared Tallent, TBA v. Traevon Kroger, 145.4
Josh Krejci, 148.2 vs. Austin Peterson, 145

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Newark, UFC 316

UFC returns to Newark, N.J. with 2 title fights at UFC 316

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago
Fabian Edwards, PFL World Tournament

Fabian Edwards defeats Impa Kasanganay in 2025 PFL World Tournament 3 main event

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago
PFL World Tournament

2025 PFL World Tournament 3 weigh-in results

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
UFC 315

UFC 315 Early Predictions

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Sergey Kovalev, Boxing News

Sergey Kovalev farewell fight to be free on Boxing News

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Frederic Vosgröne, Lucas Alsina

Viral sensation, Frederic Vosgröne, meets Lucas Alsina in football stadium battle

By Report 3 days ago