BKFC Fight Night Omaha Results – Cochrane vs. Edwards
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials held weigh-ins for BKFC Fight Night Omaha on Thursday afternoon. Friday’s fight card takes place at the The Astro Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.
Weigh-In Results:
Dakota Cochrane, 176lbs. vs. Marcus Edwards, 175lbs.
Bryce Henry, 163.8 vs. Derrick Findley, 166
Dionisio Ramirez, 168 vs. Zeb Vincent, 168
Ramiro Figueroa, 153.8 vs. James Brown 153.2
Alonzo Martinez, 176 vs. Kurtis Ellis, 173
Sarah Shell, 116 vs. Laddy Mejia, 115.6
Sean Wilson, 174.8 vs. Jordan Christensen, 175
Jared Tallent, TBA v. Traevon Kroger, 145.4
Josh Krejci, 148.2 vs. Austin Peterson, 145