VIDEO: Eye poke with toe

During this past Friday’s LFA 206 fight card, Omoyele Gonzalez was on the receiving end of an unusual eye poke. While throwing a kick, Joey Hart was angled in such a way that would lead to his big toe hitting Gonzalez in the eye.

Referee Rob Madrigal paused the contest, but Gonzalez could not come out for the start of round three and Hart was declared the victor by way of technical knockout.

Eye poke with the toe 😵 #LFA206 pic.twitter.com/dZF7GR1ykN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 12, 2025

The April 11 fight card took place in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

