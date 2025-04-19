Fabian Edwards defeats Impa Kasanganay in 2025 PFL World Tournament 3 main event

ORLANDO, FL. (April 18, 2025) – The First Round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament rolled on tonight with action at Universal Studios Florida, where four fighters in both the Middleweight and Lightweight divisions punched their tickets to June’s Semifinals.

At 185 pounds, the man they call ‘Hercules,’ Dalton Rosta (10-1), will face Canada’s Aaron Jeffery (16-5) in a rematch nearly two years in the making, while Josh Silveira (14-4) is set to meet England’s Fabian Edwards (14-4) in the Semifinals.

In the Lightweight Semifinals, former Bellator Champion Brent Primus (16-4, 1 NC) will take on England’s Alfie Davis (18-5-1) in a highly anticipated matchup, while New Zealand’s Jay-Jay Wilson (11-1) squares off against Russia’s Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2).

The main event featured 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Impa Kasanganay (18-6) facing former Bellator title challenger Fabian Edwards. Both fighters had their moments on the feet, each managing to wobble the other, but it was a perfectly timed elbow from Edwards that sent Kasanganay to the canvas. The Brit followed up with a flurry of strikes, prompting the referee to step in and stop the fight.

The co-main event featured 2024 PFL Lightweight Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov, who extended his unbeaten streak to 11 fights with a dominant victory over England’s Marc Diakiese (18-8). After a tense faceoff earlier in the week, Dagestan’s Rabadanov needed just 32 seconds to finish the bout. The 31-year-old now advances to the Semifinals, as he looks to repeat as champion.

Pittsburgh native Dalton Rosta proved he’s a serious contender in the 2025 World Tournament, submitting 2022 PFL Welterweight Champion Sadibou Sy (17-9-2) with a D’Arce choke in the second round. The American Top Team standout has now won two straight since suffering the first loss of his promising career.

Two longtime Bellator standouts clashed at Lightweight as Mads Burnell (20-7) faced off against Jay-Jay Wilson. A former Featherweight for much of his early career, Wilson showcased his dominance in the grappling exchanges, eventually overwhelming the Danish veteran with a barrage of unanswered strikes to secure an impressive victory in his PFL debut.

Kicking off the main card, one of the most exciting fighters to ever grace the SmartCage, Clay Collard (25-15, 1 NC), went toe-to-toe with London Shootfighters’ Alfie Davis. Midway through the first round, Davis landed a perfectly timed elbow that sent Collard to the canvas. The Utah native made a valiant effort to get back to his feet, but a relentless flurry of strikes from Davis forced referee Blake Grice to step in and stop the fight.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament continues on Thursday, May 1, with the Heavyweights & Light Heavyweights competing live on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and DAZN.

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round Main Card:

Fabian Edwards (14-4) defeated Impa Kasanganay (18-6) via TKO (strikes) at 2:14 of round two

Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) defeated Marc Diakiese (18-8) via KO (strikes) at :32 of round one

Dalton Rosta (10-1) defeated Sadibou Sy (17-9-2) via submission (D’Arce Choke) at 3:29 of round two

Jay-Jay Wilson (11-1) defeated Mads Burnell (20-7) via TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of round three

Alfie Davis (18-5-1) defeated Clay Collard (25-15, 1 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of round one

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round Early Card:

Josh Silveira (14-4) defeated Mike Shipman (17-5) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Brent Primus (16-4, 1 NC) defeated Vinicius Cenci (10-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:52 of round three

Aaron Jeffery (16-5) defeated Murad Ramazanov (12-2, 1 NC) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Upcoming 2025 PFL World Tournament Schedule:

2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round – May 1 – Universal Studios Florida, Stage 19

2025 PFL World Tournament 5: Semifinals – June 12 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals – June 20 – INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita

2025 PFL World Tournament 7: Semifinals – June 27 – Wintrust Arena, Chicago

2025 PFL World Tournament 8: Finals – August 1 – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

2025 PFL World Tournament 9: Finals – August 15 – Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

2025 PFL World Tournament 10: Finals – August 21 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, Florida

