World kickboxing greats arrive for SENSHI 24 on December 7

The International Fight Gala Night SENSHI on December 7 in Varna, Bulgaria has prepared a new big fight show. As the year’s finale, the gala will welcome kickboxing legends who will referee and comment on the intense matches and send off the year 2024. Ernesto Hoost, Semmy Schilt, Albert Kraus, and Andy Souwer are among the significant K-1 and kickboxing stars who will once again come to Bulgaria to lead training sessions at the upcoming SENSHI camp.

However, that is not all. The list goes on with martial arts greats from around the world – Sam Greco from Australia, Francisco Filho, Glaube Feitosa, Ewerton Teixeira and Andrews Nakahara from Brazil, Masutatsu Oyama’s last uchi-deshi Nicholas Pettas from Japan, along with notorious legends from Georgia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria. They will all be at SENSHI 24 in their roles as referees, match judges, and commentators, and the audience in the hall will have the opportunity to see them live.

SENSHI 24 will offer 11 spectacular fights in which professional combat athletes will face each other.

Here is more information about the special VIP guests, referees, and instructors of the 24th edition of the Professional Fight Gala Night and SENSHI Training Camps:

Ernesto Hoost (Netherlands) – a 4-time K-1 World Champion, Savate World Champion, ISKA full contact World Champion, Muay Thai World Champion, and Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI.

Shihan Semmy Schilt (Netherlands) – the Glory Grand Slam 16-man tournament Champion, Glory World Champion, 4 x K-1 Grand Prix Champion, K-1 World Champion, 3x King of Pancrase, 2 times World Kudo Champion, President of KWU SENSHI Europe, and Member of the Board of KWU SENSHI.

Shihan Francisco Filho (Brazil) – a 2-times K-1 Grand Prix Champion, Absolute Kyokushin World Champion in 1999, World Champion in 1997, 4-time Brazilian Champion, 3-times South American Champion, completed 2-times the 100-man kumite in 1999, President of the KWU SENSHI South America and Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI.

Shihan Sam Creco (Australia) – a K-1 Fighter, World Champion, motivational speaker, actor, 3x WAKO World Kickboxing Champion, World Full Contact Karate Champion, 6x Australian Full Contact Champion, and Member of the Board of KWU SENSHI.

Shihan Nicholas Pettas (Japan) – a European and World Karate Champion, the last Uchi-deshi of Masutatsu Oyama, a K-1 Japan Grand Prix winner, a SENSHI ring announcer, Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI, and the Head of the KWU SENSHI PR and Marketing Committee.

Albert Kraus (Netherlands) – the first K-1 World MAX Champion in 2002, and also the first SUPERKOMBAT Middleweight Champion, World Champion in Kickboxing and Muay Thai, and Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI.

Andy Souwer (Netherlands) – a 2-time K-1 World MAX Champion, 4-time Shootboxing World Champion, Showtime 70MAX World Champion, World Muay Thai Champion, and Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI.

Shihan Glaube Feitosa – the K-1 World Grand Prix Las Vegas Champion in 2005, 2nd place K-1 World GP 2005, South American Champion, 2nd place at the 1st World Weight Championship, MVP in Kyokushin Karate World Cup, World Champion at the World Team Cup 2002, Vice President of KWU SENSHI South America and Member of the Board of KWU SENSHI.

Sensei Ewerton Teixeira (Brazil) – the K-1 World GP Fukuoka Champion in 2008, the Absolute Kyokushin World Champion in 2007, the Kyokushin World weight Champion in 2005, and the 5-time All-American Champion in open weight, member of the PR and Marketing Committee and Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI.

Sensei Tariel Nikoleishvili (Georgia) – Absolute Kyokushin World Champion in 2011, completed 100-man kumite in 2014, Absolute Champion of Japan in 2010, Champion of Japan in weight category in 2010, Champion of Europe in 2010, Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI Europe.

Sensei Zahari Damyanov (Bulgaria) – Absolute Kyokushin World Champion in 2015, 4-times American Absolute Champion, 4-times European Champion, Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI Europe.

Sensei Jan Soukup (Chezh Republic) – 2nd place at the 9th Kyokushin World Open in 2007, European Champion in 2007, All Japan Tournament winner, Yangame’s Fight Night Heavyweight Champion, winner of SENSHI – 2019, Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI Europe.

Sensei Andrews Nakahara (Brazil) – World Kyokushin Champion in 2005, All-American Absolute Champion, 2-times South American Champion, he won 4 of his 11 Professional matches with Knockouts, Member of the PR and Marketing Committee and Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI.

Sensei Petar Martinov (Bulgaria) – Kyokushin World Champion in 2014, Kyokushin European Champion in 2006, 3rd place European Open in 2008, 3-times European Tameshiwari Champion, Member of the Board of the KWU SENSHI Europe.

