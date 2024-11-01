Fri. Nov 1st, 2024
UFC Edmonton

UFC Edmonton weigh-in results and video

By MyMMANews 1 hour ago

UFC Edmonton weigh-ins were held on Friday ahead of Saturday’s fight card from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

In the main event, former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno meets the surging Amir Albazi at 125-pounds.

In the co-main event slot, former women’s flyweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas takes on submission ace Erin Blanchfield.

Ceremonial weigh-in video below at 7pm ET:

UFC Edmonton weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs. Amir Albazi (125.5)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)

Derrick Lewis (266) vs. Jhonata Diniz (257)

Caio Machado (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Mike Malott (170.5) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)

Ariane da Silva (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)

Charles Jourdain (135) vs. Victor Henry (135)

Jack Shore (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145)

Alexandr Romanov (261) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264)

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5)

Jamey-Lyn Horth (126) vs. Ivana Petrovic (125)

