PFL pay-per-view brings in just 10,000 buys through ESPN+

The Professional Fighters League recently held what the promotion thought would be a massive pay-per-view event in PFL “Battle of the Giants.”

The Oct. 19 event in Saudi Arabia was headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the PFL PPV did just over 10,000 buys on ESPN+. With a price tag of $49.99, and use of a calculator, it isn’t hard to figure out that the result produced around $500,000 in revenue. The cost of the main event to the promotion however was approximately $10 million paid out to the two big men who competed.

The event marked the return of Ngannou to MMA following a two-fight stint in boxing. Cris Cyborg was also in action, defeating Larissa Pacheco in a women’s super-fight contest.

PFL co-found Donn Davis didn’t seem to be bothered about the event’s low numbers but boasted social media metrics instead.

Rare in sports for excellence on global scale – we did it with PFL Super Fight: Battle of the Giants Massive worldwide audience metrics 🤩 Thanks @PFLMMA Fans! #PFLMMA #PFLSuperFights pic.twitter.com/i9gkBv2LI3 — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) October 23, 2024

As of press time, the number of buys through DAZN have not yet been released.

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.