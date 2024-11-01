PFL pay-per-view brings in just 10,000 buys through ESPN+

Fri. Nov 1st, 2024
The Professional Fighters League recently held what the promotion thought would be a massive pay-per-view event in PFL “Battle of the Giants.”

The Oct. 19 event in Saudi Arabia was headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira.

According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the PFL PPV did just over 10,000 buys on ESPN+. With a price tag of $49.99, and use of a calculator, it isn’t hard to figure out that the result produced around $500,000 in revenue. The cost of the main event to the promotion however was approximately $10 million paid out to the two big men who competed.

The event marked the return of Ngannou to MMA following a two-fight stint in boxing. Cris Cyborg was also in action, defeating Larissa Pacheco in a women’s super-fight contest.

PFL co-found Donn Davis didn’t seem to be bothered about the event’s low numbers but boasted social media metrics instead.

As of press time, the number of buys through DAZN have not yet been released.

