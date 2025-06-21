Sun. Jun 22nd, 2025
GLORY 101 Results: Last Featherweight Standing

By Eric Kowal 18 hours ago

GLORY 101 Results – The Last Featherweight Standing Tournament Kicked-Off in Style at the Yokohama Buntai in Japan.

Bobo Sacko, Aitor ‘Currito’ Ibanez, Petru Morari, & Hiroki Kasahara Advance to the Next Round.

Following the explosive start to the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament, the GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight tournament officially kicked-off on Saturday, June 21, live from the Yokohama Buntai in Japan.

On the GLORY side of the bracket, France’s Bobo Sacko (79-6-1, 30 KO) scored a hard-fought decision victory over the always game Jan Kaffa (20-6, 7 KO) and Spain’s Aitor ‘Currito’ Ibanez (28-7-1, 13 KO) introduced himself to GLORY fans with an entertaining victory over Ayoub Bourass (15-3, 4 KO).

While on the RISE side of proceedings, Japan’s Hiroki Kasahara (37-7-1, 16 KO) looked impressive with his decision win over Thai veteran Lompetch (122-23-1, 87 KO) and Moldova’s Petru Morari (9-3, 2 KO) dug deep to get past KO artist Sumiya Ito (7-6, 5 KO).

The GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing will continue through multiple events over the course of a year. Twelve of the best GLORY and RISE featherweights will compete in knockout rounds until one becomes the Last Featherweight Standing.

In the main event of the evening, 19-year-old prodigy Ryujin Nasakuwa (13-2, 6 KO), brother of the great Tenshin, captured his second RISE title thanks to a shutout victory over Hamada Azmani (19-9-1, 3 KO).

Elsewhere on the card, Kan Nakamura (18-5, 13 KO) stopped Yuki Kasahara (32-5, 16 KO) overtime with an incredible high kick, he will now meet Hyuma Hitachi (14-5-1, 9 KO) in the final of the RISE 61.5kg tournament later this year. Hitachi defeated Yuan Pengjie (40-3) via unanimous decision earlier in the night.

GLORY 101 Results


GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing

Main Event
Inaugural RISE ISKA World Strawweight Title (51.5kg/113.5lb limit)
Ryujin Nasakuwa (13-2, 6 KO) def. Hamada Azmani (19-9-1, 3 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3).

Co-Main Event
Semi-Final 2 of RISE 61.5kg/135.5lb Tournament
Kan Nakamura (18-5, 13 KO) def. Yuki Kasahara (32-5, 16 KO) via KO (high kick), round 4 (overtime), 1:49.

Semi-Final 1 of RISE 61.5kg/135.5lb Tournament
Hyuma Hitachi (14-5-1, 9 KO) def. Yuan Pengjie (40-3) via unanimous decision (30-28 x 3).

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing Tournament | RISE
Hiroki Kasahara (37-7-1, 16 KO) def. Lompetch (122-23-1, 87 KO) via unanimous decision (30-26 x 3).

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing Tournament | RISE
Petru Morari (9-3, 2 KO) def. Sumiya Ito (7-6, 5 KO) def. via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29).

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing Tournament | GLORY
Aitor ‘Currito’ Ibanez (28-7-1, 13 KO) def. Ayoub Bourass (15-3, 4 KO) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28).

GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing Tournament | GLORY
Bobo Sacko (79-6-1, 30 KO) def. Jan Kaffa (20-6, 7 KO) via unanimous decision (29-27 x 3).

