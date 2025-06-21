Gadzhi Rabadanov finishes Kevin Lee in PFL Wichita main event

Gadzhi Rabadanov makes easy work of Kevin Lee

WICHITA (June 20, 2025) – The Semifinals of the 2025 PFL World Tournament rolled on tonight at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, with finalists in the Lightweight, Bantamweight and Women’s Flyweight divisions officially punching their tickets to August’s Finals.

In the Lightweight Finals, England’s Alfie Davis (19-5-1) will challenge 2024 PFL Lightweight Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2) for the 2025 PFL World Tournament title.

At 135 pounds, Justin Wetzell (12-2), riding a five-fight win streak, will square off against Brazil’s Marcirley Alves (14-4) in the Bantamweight Finals to determine this year’s tournament champion.

In the Women’s Flyweight Finals, elite jiu-jitsu specialist Jena Bishop (9-2) will go head-to-head with former Bellator Champion Liz Carmouche (24-8), with the winner claiming the 2025 PFL World Tournament crown.

The main event showcased 2024 PFL Lightweight Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov against PFL debutant Kevin Lee (20-9), with a spot in the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament Finals on the line. Gadzhi Rabadanov delivered a dominant performance from the opening bell, displaying surgical precision and relentless pressure. Methodically stalking his opponent, he picked his shots with composure and power, ultimately overwhelming Lee, who collapsed face-first before the end of the first round.

The co-main event featured former Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion Liz Carmouche taking on the undefeated Elora Dana (8-1) for a spot in the PFL World Tournament Finals. Carmouche came out aggressively, looking for an early knockout, but Dana managed a takedown—only for Carmouche to reverse the position using the momentum to land on top.

From there, Carmouche unleashed a barrage of elbows, opening a massive hematoma on Dana’s forehead. The remainder of the fight played out largely on the feet, with Carmouche staying in control and ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory—handing Dana the first loss of her professional career.

France’s Mansour Barnaoui (22-7) faced off against Colorado’s undefeated wrestling standout Archie Colgan (12-0) in a high-stakes Lightweight matchup. The opening round delivered a bit of everything—back-and-forth exchanges, vicious knees in the clinch, and multiple takedowns. In the second, Colgan leaned into his wrestling pedigree, applying relentless pressure.

But the 29-fight veteran Barnaoui weathered the storm and turned the tide momentarily with a perfectly timed punch that clipped Colgan. Ultimately, Colgan’s dominant top control and relentless pace proved decisive, earning him a clear unanimous decision and moving him one step closer to a Lightweight Title shot.

Marcirley Alves opened the contest with a dominant striking performance, inflicting significant damage on his opponent, Jake Hadley (12-4), early in the fight. By the second round, Hadley was visibly showing the effects, at one point even losing his footing under pressure. The third round continued in the same fashion, with Alves amassing a staggering 187 total strikes compared to just 18 from Hadley.

Former Bellator Champion Brent Primus (16-4) squared off against longtime Bellator veteran Alfie Davis in the first Lightweight Semifinal. Both fighters had their moments in the grappling exchanges, but it was in the second round that striking took center stage. Davis showcased his unorthodox style, using range and precision to land significant damage. Although Primus secured a key takedown in the third round, it was “The Axe Man’s” explosive striking that ultimately made the difference, earning him a hard-fought decision victory.

Kicking off the main card, Bantamweights Justin Wetzell and Mando Gutierrez (11-4) finally settled their long-standing rivalry inside the SmartCage, after multiple near matchups on the regional circuit. Following a brief feeling-out period, Wetzell took control with superior grappling, maintaining dominant top position for much of the fight. Gutierrez was unable to shift the momentum, ultimately falling by unanimous decision.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament continues on Friday, June 27, with the Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight and Middleweight Semi Finalists competing live on ESPN, ESPN+ and DAZN. The Early Card begins at 8:30 pm EST, with the Main Card kicking off at 10:30 pm EST.

2025 PFL World Tournament Wichita: Semifinals Main Card Results:

Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2) def. Kevin Lee (20-9) via TKO at 2:37 round one

Liz Carmouche (24-8) def. Elora Dana (8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Archie Colgan (12-0) def. Mansour Barnaoui (22-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcirley Alves (14-4) def. Jake Hadley (12-5) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 20-26)

Alfie Davis (19-5-1) def. Brent Primus (16-5) via unanimous decision ((29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Wetzell (12-2) def. Mando Gutierrez (11-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2025 PFL World Tournament Wichita: Semifinals Early Card Results:

Jena Bishop (9-2) def. Ekaterina Shakalova (9-3) via submission (rear-naked choke)

Magomed Magomedov (21-4) def. Savarjon Khamidov (16-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Vinicius Cenci (9-3) def. Antonio Caruso (10-3) via submission (triangle choke) at 1:43 of round one

Darragh Kelly (8-0) def. Mike Hamel (11-7) via submission (neck crank) at 3:09 of round three

Ilara Joanne (13-10) def. Saray Orozco (8-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nick Meck (9-2) def. Alan Domingues (11-7) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of round one

Upcoming 2025 PFL World Tournament Schedule:

2025 PFL World Tournament: Semifinals – June 27 – Wintrust Arena, Chicago

2025 PFL World Tournament: Finals – August 1 – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

2025 PFL World Tournament: Finals – August 15 – Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

2025 PFL World Tournament: Finals – August 21 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, Florida

