Kevin Lee steps in to face Gadzhi Rabadanov in new semifinal lightweight main event

Kevin Lee saves the day

Today, the Professional Fighters League announced a change to 2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals, which takes place Friday, June 20, at the historic INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

In a major shakeup, former UFC Title Challenger Kevin Lee (20-8) has been signed to the PFL and will replace injured Semifinalist Jay-Jay Wilson in the Lightweight Semifinal. Lee will face 2024 PFL Lightweight Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) in the new main event. Though Lee did not compete in the First Round, he enters the tournament as an official alternate and is eligible to win the 2025 PFL Lightweight title.

Also on the main card, former Bellator Flyweight Champion Liz Carmouche (23-8) meets undefeated Elora Dana (8-0) in a bout that serves as a 2025 World Tournament Women’s Flyweight Semifinal. Rounding out the main card are the Bantamweights, England’s Jake Hadley (12-4) will meet Brazil’s Marcirley Alves (13-4) in the SmartCage, while friends turned foes Mando Gutierrez (11-3) of Mexico clashes with Denver’s Justin Wetzell (11-2) to see who will advance to the Finals in August. These high stakes, win-and-you’re-in Semifinals bouts are the last stop on the way to the 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament airs live on ESPN platforms in the U.S., Canada and across Europe, fans can catch the action live on DAZN, while globally, the tournament will be streamed in 190 countries through 20 premium media partners.

One Shot. The annual single-elimination tournament will feature brackets at Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight, and Women’s Flyweight. The PFL World Tournament spans an action packed five months. 64 of the best fighters from around the world will compete to win MMA’s toughest test – win three straight times in five months to become PFL Tournament Champion.

The Semifinal fights will be three, five-minute rounds while the Finals are five, five-minute rounds. All events and all fights now allow the use of elbows. The PFL World Tournament will payout over $20 million in total prize money, including a $500,000 bonus for every winner.

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals Main Card:

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Friday, June 20 – 9 pm ET

Lightweight Semifinal Main Event: Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) vs. Kevin Lee (20-8)

Women’s Flyweight Semifinal: Liz Carmouche (23-8) vs. Elora Dana (8-0)

Bantamweight Semifinal Bout: Jake Hadley (12-4) vs. Marcirley Alves (13-4)

Bantamweight Semifinal Bout: Justin Wetzell (11-2) vs. Mando Gutierrez (11-3)

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals Early Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.) | DAZN (Europe & Canada)

Friday, June 20 – 5:30 pm ET

Lightweight Semifinal Bout: Brent Primus (16-4, 1 NC) vs. Alfie Davis (18-5-1)

Women’s Flyweight Semifinal Bout: Jena Bishop (8-2) vs. Ekaterina Shakalova (9-2)

Bantamweight Alternate Bout: Magomed Magomedov (20-4) vs. Savarjon Khamidov (16-0)

Lightweight Alternate Bout: Antonio Caruso (10-2) vs. Vinicius Cenci (8-3)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Darragh Kelly (7-0) vs. Dylan Salvador (6-2)

Bantamweight Showcase Bout: Matheus Mattos (14-4-1) vs. Lazard Dayron (8-0-1)

Women’s Flyweight Alternate Bout: Saray Orozco (8-6) vs. Ilara Joanne (12-10)

Welterweight Showcase Bout: Alan Dominguez (11-6) vs. Nick Meck (8-2)

Upcoming 2025 PFL World Tournament Schedule:

2025 PFL World Tournament 5: Semifinals – June 12 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals – June 20 – INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita

2025 PFL World Tournament 7: Semifinals – June 27 – Wintrust Arena, Chicago

2025 PFL World Tournament 8: Finals – August 1 – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

2025 PFL World Tournament 9: Finals – August 15 – Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

2025 PFL World Tournament 10: Finals – August 21 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, Florida

