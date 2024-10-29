Brandon Moreno must be like water at UFC Edmonton

Loved by fans, Brandon Moreno returns this weekend to UFC Edmonton to face a new challenger in Amir Albazi. The former two time flyweight champion is riding a two fight losing streak, the worst of his career. Now, he will have to defend his ranking against a fresh contender against the reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja.

At the top of the world

Brandon Moreno won the UFC title twice off of fellow two time champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Just as he was to become a household name to MMA fans with his wholesome and infectious personality, he lost his title in a very close split decision against the aforementioned Pantoja.

But before that, Moreno was spectacular. His insane four fights with Figueiredo were nothing short of insane. A draw, two wins and a loss later and it was Moreno on top of the world. He was known as an incredible striker and his grappling capabilities did not let him down either.

Throw in his third round knockout win over Kai Kara-France just before the last fight and one can see the rising star of Brandon Moreno just over the horizon.

The Boogeyman: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2

After putting things with Figueiredo behind him once and for all, Brandon Moreno looked to avenge another loss on his record dating back to 2018. Moreno not only lost a three round decision to Pantoja, but was also released from the UFC unceremoniously.

Part of Moreno’s allure was that cutting from the UFC and his subsequent return that made Moreno so fun. He went through a gauntlet and beat Kara-France, Royval and Formiga en route to the title. After the quadrilogy, Moreno did right and gave Pantoja, who earned his shot, another chance.

Close as can be, Moreno was dethroned by the man plaguing him from his past. A split decision going the wrong way, all of Moreno’s dreams came crashing down upon him like a shattered house of glass, bloodied up by those shards and Alexandre Pantoja.

Dejected but determined, Moreno took on Brandon Royval, yet another rematch for the former Mexican champion. Royval would also take the split decision over Moreno. Just like that, he was down two fights. Once champion, now no more.

Rebirth

A good fighter in his own right, Amir Albazi is still a winnable and quality opponent for Brandon Moreno. But the thirty year old cannot let the pressure of needing a win get to him.

His reputation precedes him and “The Assassin Baby” cannot let that reputation ruin him. He cannot let the weight on his shoulders defeat him before he gets to the cage. Brandon Moreno must go in there and do what he does best…

Fight.

He needs to rid his mind of wins, losses and draws. The title is out of the picture this fight and for his next. Winning will come when he can go in the cage and express his self to the fullest.

UFC Edmonton must feature a Brandon Moreno that is formless, like water. Be water, my friend.

