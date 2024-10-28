Data ranks Tyson Fury as third slowest heavyweight boxer for knockout punches

New study predicts outcome of Fury vs Usyk rematch, with major knockout claim set to potentially come true

A new study by AskGamblers has revealed the likelihood of Tyson Fury avenging his split-decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk with a knockout victory in December’s highly anticipated rematch.

The 36-year-old has vowed to inflict a knockout blow in Riyad, when the WBC, WBO and WBA titles will once again all be on the line. Usyk beat the Brit boxer in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Fury warned: “My rematches with people, I always end up knocking them out, so I’m envisaging something similar against Usyk.

“This time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a m**********r out!”

Inspired by Fury’s recent comments, AskGamblers have analyzed over a decade of heavyweight data to look at the likelihood of the 36-year-old reclaiming his heavyweight status via a knockout punch.

Tyson Fury ranks as third slowest top-ranking boxer for knockout times, study reveals

Both Tyson Fury and the 36-year-old’s promoter Frank Warren have teased a knockout win for Fury vs Usyk 2.

AskGamblers’ analysis reveals that Fury lands a knockout an average of 5 minutes and 54 seconds faster than Usyk, indicating that Fury is more likely to secure a knockout before Usyk does.

Fury’s average knockout comes in the 13th minute of the fight and typically will occur around round five, meanwhile his Ukrainian opponent comes in round seven, in the 19th minute.

Boxer Average Knockout Time Tyson Fury 13:17 Oleksandr Usyk 19:11

Efe Ajagba is the boxer with the quickest average knockout time

Despite Fury averaging a knockout two rounds quicker than Usyk, both boxers rank in the bottom three, with 8 other heavyweight stars averaging stoppage wins in quicker average times.

Nigerian boxer Efe Ajagba averages the quickest knockout time in under seven minutes (06:55), whilst German boxer Agit Kabayel closely follows in second with an average time of 07:16, and Chinese boxer Zhilei Zhang rounds off the top three with an average time of 07:32.

Daniel Dubois averages a knockout win in the 8th minute, with Anthony Joshua also recording a better average than both the ‘Gypsy King’ and Usyk.

Boxer Average Knockout Time Efe Ajagba 06:55 Agit Kabayel 07:16 Zhilei Zhang 07:32 Martin Bakole 07:37 Fabio Wardley 07:57 Daniel Dubois 08:01 Filip Hrgovic 08:28 Anthony Joshua 10:08 Tyson Fury 13:17 Joseph Parker 14:57 Oleksandr Usyk 19:11

Data uncovers Usyk as second lowest ranked heavyweight boxer for knockout victories

Analysis of the top 11 Ring Heavyweight boxers also shows that Oleksandr Usyk is one of the lowest ranked heavyweight boxers when it comes to knockout victories, with just 63% of the 37-year-old’s wins coming from a KO or TKO.

Meanwhile, 71% of Fury’s victories have come from knockouts, suggesting that the Brit has a better chance of winning via a knockout than his Ukrainian opponent.

Daniel Dubois 95.5% Anthony Joshua 89.3% Zhilei Zhang 81.5% Tyson Fury 70.6% Oleksandr Usyk 63.3%

Fury at risk of second defeat without knockout victory, data suggests

The Brit boxer suffered his first professional defeat to Usyk via a split-decision in May, and should the rematch go the distance as well, then Fury is less likely to come out on top, data suggests.

Analysis of heavyweight fights from 2024 finds that Usyk landed 42% of punches against Fury in May, with only Zhilei Zhang (45%) recording a better rate during his win over Deontay Wilder.

Bojan Jovanovic, Sports Content Editor at AskGamblers comments on the findings below:

“Tyson Fury is poised to reclaim his heavyweight title in December, and his recent promise of a knockout victory over Usyk signals his intent to dominate early on.

While Usyk is known for his stamina and effectiveness in the later rounds, our data indicates that Fury’s quicker knockout average gives him an advantage if he aims to end the fight before it goes the distance.

Our analysis reveals that Fury aims to achieve a knockout, it will be nearly six minutes faster than Usyk. Given Usyk’s history of success in longer bouts, it’s clear that Fury’s best strategy may be an aggressive approach to secure a swift and decisive win.”